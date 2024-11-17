Tiny Fighter Wins: Extreme critical Premature Baby Recovers at Apollo Cradle & Children’s Hospital

Hyderabad, 17th November 2024: In a remarkable display of medical expertise and teamwork, a baby born at just 28 weeks of gestation, weighing a mere 760 grams, has been discharged in a healthy condition from Apollo Cradle & Children’s Hospital, after overcoming life-threatening complications.

On World Prematurity Day, Apollo Cradle & Children’s Hospital showcased the combined power of technological advancement, skilled Neonatal ICU Care, and an experienced team of doctors, in helping the revival of an unusual preterm case.

On 31st August 2024, the baby of Raja Mohan Reddy and Kavitha was transported to Apollo Cradle & Children’s Hospital, Jubilee Hills, via its 24*7 emergency transport service. The emergency unit was staffed by skilled medical and nursing teams who are well trained to stabilize and transport babies, with the help of transport incubators and ventilators in a mobile neonatal care unit.

Journey of the newborn baby:

– At the time of admission, born preterm and classified as ‘an extremely low birth weight (ELBW) infant’, the newborn faced immediate challenges from birth. On the third day of birth, the X-ray of the abdomen was done which was suggestive of pneumoperitoneum due to intestinal perforation.

– The newborn faced challenges in taking the feed and was hemodynamically stable, as a peritoneal drain (thin tube in the abdomen) was placed initially, but later taken for laparotomy given the rapid increase in abdominal distention.

– Intraoperatively large gastric wall perforation was seen, and repaired, and a feeding jejunostomy (tube to allow feeding through small intestine) was inserted. The feed was then increased gradually as per the infant’s tolerance.

– During the stay, the baby developed abdominal distension, a potentially life-threatening condition. Despite the grave concern, the medical team successfully performed a laparotomy to repair a large gastric wall perforation and then placed a feeding jejunostomy tube to facilitate feeding.

After two months of intensive care in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), the baby was discharged in a healthy condition, weighing 1.56 kg. The successful outcome was a result of the coordinated efforts of Apollo Cradle’s Pediatric surgery team, led by Dr. Lalatendu Kumar, along with Anesthetist Dr. Vishwanath and team, and the NICU specialist Dr. Krishna Swaroop Reddy, Dr. K Raja Subba Reddy, and Dr. P Shiva Kumar Reddy with the dedicated nursing and paramedical team.

Dr. K Lalatendu Kumar, leading Pediatric Surgery expert at Apollo Cradle & Children’s Hospital, said, “Every step of this baby’s journey was a challenge. This case exemplifies the skill and dedication required to manage the most critical and high-risk premature babies. With a comprehensive, multidisciplinary approach, our team’s swift intervention in repairing the baby’s large stomach hole and inserting a feeding tube directly into the intestine is a testament to our medical team’s expertise and compassion, and this tiny fighter’s indomitable spirit.”

Dr Krishna Swaroop Reddy, Senior Consultant Neonatology and Pediatrics at Apollo Cradle and Children’ hospital “Our eNICU at Apollo Cradle & Children’s Hospital monitored minute details, including medication levels, nutrition, feeding patterns, etc. Real-time monitoring of the baby was maintained, which improved clinical outcomes and ensured that world-class treatment was provided to the baby. Our NICU is one of the most advanced and well-equipped units in the country, staffed with exceptionally qualified neonatologists who can handle any kind of complication. We are capable of taking care of all the babies, however small they are.”

“We are overwhelmed with gratitude for the incredible care and support our baby received at Apollo Cradle & Children’s Hospital. The medical teamwork was nothing short of miraculous. Thanks to their expertise, our little one is now healthy and thriving well in life. We’ll forever be grateful for everything they did for our family,” said Raja Mohan Reddy and Kavitha, parents of the baby.