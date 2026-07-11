ENvue Medical Unveils Its First Robotic-Assisted, Artificial Intelligence, Feeding Tube Automation Tool

ENvue Drive™ Demonstration Marks First Step Toward a New Generation of Intelligent Bedside Procedures and Integrates ENvue’s Proprietary AI Navigation Software, Ask Oscar™

TYLER, Texas – July 11, 2026 – ENvue Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEED) (“ENvue,” “ENvue Medical” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage medical device company focused on real-time guided bedside feeding tube placement, today announced the successful development and demonstration of the first prototype of ENvue Drive™, which the Company believes is the first next-generation robot-assisted tool built within the ENvue electromagnetic navigation platform ecosystem, designed to integrate artificial intelligence, real-time navigation, and robotic-assisted procedural execution into a unified clinical workflow.

A demonstration video highlighting the ENvue Drive prototype, including integrated navigation, artificial intelligence, and robotic-assisted advancement capabilities, is available here: https://envuemed.com/drive/# video .

The prototype demonstration integrated ENvue’s proprietary AI navigation software, Ask Oscar™, with robotic-assisted tube advancement to replicate a bedside enteral access procedure. The demonstration showcased that ENvue Drive can identify anatomical pathways, detect trajectory deviations, provide corrective guidance, and assist advancement to a target small intestine positioning under clinician supervision. ENvue Drive is designed to assist, not replace, the clinician, who retains full control of the procedure at all times. The successful demonstration represents a significant milestone in ENvue’s long-term vision to transform bedside medicine through the convergence of navigation, artificial intelligence, and automation.

“For decades, bedside medicine has relied on training, experience, and manual execution. We believe the next major advance will come from combining navigation, intelligence, and automation into a unified platform that assists clinicians throughout the procedure,” said Dr. Doron Besser, Chief Executive Officer, ENvue Medical. “We believe ENvue Drive represents an important step toward that future.”

ENvue Drive is being built upon the Company’s 510(k) FDA-cleared ENvue Navigation Platform, which is currently used in hospitals across the United States to provide real-time electromagnetic guidance during enteral feeding tube placement. The Company recently introduced Ask Oscar™, its artificial intelligence-based education and training platform, and is now extending that architecture toward future procedural guidance and robotic-assisted execution.

ENvue Drive was designed from inception as a platform architecture intended to support both enteral and vascular access procedures, consistent with the Company’s original 2025 announcement of the initiative. The current prototype demonstration focused on enteral tube advancement as the platform’s first application, with vascular access, neonatal care, urinary access, and other high-volume clinical workflows representing near-term platform extensions.

ENvue Drive is an investigational prototype. It has not been submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is not cleared or approved for clinical use.