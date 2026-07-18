K. L. N. V. Prasad Appointed as National President of Ek Bharat Abyyan Foundation and Sri Ram Coin

Bengaluru, Karnataka: In a significant step towards strengthening the vision of national unity, cultural preservation, and community development, Dr. Joyappa Achaiah, Founder & Chairman of Ek Bharat Abyyan Foundation, has officially appointed Mr. K. L. N. V. Prasad as the National President of Ek Bharat Abyyan Foundation and Sri Ram Coin. The appointment marks a new chapter for both organizations as they prepare to expand their initiatives across India and among the global Indian diaspora.

The announcement was made in the presence of Mr. Jaswanth Prasath, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Sri Ram Coin, whose leadership continues to drive the technological development and digital vision of the Sri Ram Coin ecosystem.

Ek Bharat Abyyan Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting national integration, cultural values, and social responsibility through various initiatives and awareness campaigns. The Foundation is widely recognized for its flagship initiative, “The Meaning and Value of Our National Anthem,” which seeks to educate citizens—particularly the younger generation—about the significance and deeper message of India’s National Anthem in multiple Indian languages.

Mr. K. L. N. V. Prasad has been actively involved in numerous social, cultural, and community-building initiatives over the years. His dedication to public service, leadership abilities, and commitment to preserving Indian values have earned him respect and recognition from various organizations and communities across the country.

Announcing the appointment, Dr. Joyappa Achaiah said:

“Mr. Prasad’s unwavering commitment to national service and cultural empowerment makes him the ideal leader to guide our organization into its next phase of growth. His experience and vision will help us reach millions of people and further strengthen our mission of building a united and culturally aware Bharat.”

As the newly appointed National President, Mr. K. L. N. V. Prasad will spearhead the nationwide expansion of the Foundation’s activities, including educational initiatives, youth engagement programs, cultural awareness campaigns, and community service projects. He will also lead the growth and expansion of Sri Ram Coin, a community-driven initiative dedicated to bringing people together through the principles of Sanatan values, cultural heritage, and collective social responsibility.

Supporting this vision, Mr. Jaswanth Prasath, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Sri Ram Coin, will oversee the technological innovation and digital infrastructure of the Sri Ram Coin platform, ensuring a secure, scalable, and user-centric ecosystem that connects members across India and around the world.

Sri Ram Coin has emerged as a unique initiative focused on building a global community rooted in the ideals of unity, service, and cultural pride. The initiative seeks to connect individuals from different parts of India and the world who share a common commitment to preserving and promoting Sanatan traditions and values.

Expressing his gratitude on the occasion, Mr. K. L. N. V. Prasad said:

“I am deeply honoured and humbled by the trust placed in me by Dr. Joyappa Achaiah and the leadership of Ek Bharat Abyyan Foundation and Sri Ram Coin. This responsibility is not merely a position but a commitment to serve the nation and contribute towards preserving our rich cultural heritage. Together, we will work tirelessly to expand these initiatives and inspire greater participation from citizens across India and abroad.”

The Foundation’s leadership further announced that several new projects and outreach programs are being planned under Mr. Prasad’s guidance. These initiatives will focus on strengthening national consciousness, promoting cultural education, empowering youth, and encouraging community participation in activities that contribute to social harmony and national development.

Congratulating Mr. Prasad on his appointment, Dr. Joyappa Achaiah expressed confidence that his leadership, together with the technological expertise of Mr. Jaswanth Prasath, would usher in a new era of growth and impact for both organizations.

“With Mr. Prasad providing strategic national leadership and Mr. Jaswanth Prasath driving technological innovation, we are confident that Ek Bharat Abyyan Foundation and Sri Ram Coin will continue to inspire and unite people across communities and geographical boundaries while creating meaningful social impact.”

The appointment of Mr. K. L. N. V. Prasad as National President has been warmly welcomed by supporters, volunteers, and well-wishers across the country. Many believe that his leadership, supported by the organization’s dedicated leadership team, will further strengthen the mission of promoting national unity, cultural preservation, and community service.

With renewed leadership and a shared vision, Ek Bharat Abyyan Foundation and Sri Ram Coin now look forward to expanding their reach and creating a lasting impact through their collective mission:

“One Nation • One Culture • One Humanity – Ek Bharat.”