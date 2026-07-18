Huda Beauty and Gaurav Gupta Collaborate for India Couture Week 2026

Mumbai, India – July 18, 2026: Globally renowned beauty brand Huda Beauty, known for shaping modern makeup culture, has partnered with celebrated couturier Gaurav Gupta at India Couture Week 2026 to unveil a bold new vision of modern bridal beauty.

As Huda Beauty’s lead makeup artist backstage, celebrity makeup artist Daniel Bauer brings his signature artistry and contemporary approach to beauty, translating the collection’s couture vision into elevated runway looks. Bringing together three creative powerhouses at the forefront of beauty, fashion and artistry, the collaboration marks a defining moment where couture craftsmanship, transformative makeup and contemporary bridal expression converge on one of India’s most prestigious fashion stages.

Rooted in a shared commitment to creativity and craftsmanship, the showcase celebrates a new era of bridal beauty – one that is confident, modern and effortlessly sophisticated, reflecting the evolving aspirations of today’s Indian bride.

The collaboration spotlights a curated selection of Huda Beauty’s hero complexion and lip innovations, including the cult-favourite Easy Bake franchise alongside the new Liquid Matte Mousse. Designed for performance and artistry, these products bring the runway vision to life through a fresh interpretation of modern bridal beauty.

For Huda Kattan, CEO and Founder of Huda Beauty, “Gaurav Gupta is a designer who’s really helped redefine what modern couture can look like. His work is instantly recognizable, but what I love most is how emotional and empowering it feels. He’s built a global brand while staying true to his creative vision, and I really respect that”. Furthermore, “Collaborating on his bridal show felt like such a natural fit for Huda Beauty. We’re both passionate about pushing artistic boundaries, celebrating creative individuality, and creating beauty that makes people feel something. It was one of those partnerships that just made sense. It’s a dream partnership.”

Couturier Gaurav Gupta said, “Every couture collection begins with an emotion, and beauty is what completes that narrative. Huda Beauty’s commitment to innovation and artistry resonates deeply with our philosophy of pushing creative boundaries while remaining authentic. This collaboration celebrates a new generation of brides who embrace confidence as their greatest expression of beauty.”

Leading the beauty direction backstage, Daniel Bauer, Celebrity Makeup Artist and Co-Founder of Daniel Bauer Academy, believes the future of bridal beauty lies in celebrating individuality rather than adhering to convention.

Daniel Bauer shares, “Gaurav Gupta and Huda Beauty are two legendary brands defined by exceptional craftsmanship, precision and uncompromising quality. I wanted to translate the intricate detailing of Gaurav Gupta’s couture collection and the long-lasting performance of Huda Beauty’s products into every makeup look across all our models. We’ve created ultra-fine embellishments around the eyes, couture-inspired contouring and a bold new makeup statement for the season, anchored by Huda Beauty’s new Liquid Matte Mousse lip range. Together, the looks redefine modern bridal beauty with striking runway artistry, confidence and individuality.”

The partnership reinforces Huda Beauty’s continued commitment to India, one of the world’s most influential and fastest-evolving beauty markets. As beauty, fashion and culture continue to converge, the brand remains focused on creating globally resonant products and stories that reflect the aspirations of today’s consumer.