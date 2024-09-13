Luxury Kitchen Tiles for an Elegant Cooking Space

A kitchen transition from basic to premium one is probably easier than you think. You don’t necessarily need to renovate each and everything. Just replacing the tiles may suffice. Even if you don’t want to replace the entire kitchen tiles, you can just replace the backsplash wall tiles as they highly influence your kitchen’s overall look. Whether you are renovating the entire kitchen or just looking for the perfect backsplash wall tiles for the kitchen, making a random choice is never a good idea.

You can take a good amount of time, but make sure that you choose the right kitchen tiles design that complements your space. Further in this article, we have listed some of the most versatile modern kitchen tiles design ideas that you can consider:

1. Bold Marble-Look Tiles

The best way to add sophistication and luxury to your space is to install marble-look tiles. Light colors like white and beige are more popular with marble-look tiles. However, you can go for darker colors like black, dark grey, etc, if you want to give your kitchen a premium modern look. Vitrified or glazed vitrified tiles in marble look will enhance the overall appearance of your kitchen, making it look updated. These are suitable for kitchen floors, walls, as well as the backsplash wall.

For the floor, you can consider matt finish marble look tiles available in H&R Johnson’s 60×120 cm, 60×60 cm, and 80×160 cm collections. GVTs in medium to large sizes like 60×120 cm and 80×120 cm are even suitable for the walls. To achieve a bold modern look, you can go for designs like ‘BLACKELL BLUE’ 80×160 cm tile[1] for the backsplash wall.

2. Wood-look tiles for Kitchen Backsplash

Wood-look tiles can upgrade the appearance of any space. Real wood might not be very suitable for kitchens, but wood-look vitrified tiles are among the best options that you can consider. If you are looking for a way to add a touch of modern elegance to your kitchen without entirely renovating it, you can consider replacing your backsplash tiles with wood-look ceramic or vitrified tiles. For this, you can consider the 60×120 cm and 20×100 cm tile collections. Go for matt finish tiles to make it look more realistic.

3. Tiles in Mosaic Pattern

The mosaic pattern is an old but timeless pattern that never looks outdated. You just need to make the right choice of tiles and your kitchen will just look perfect. You can find mosaic tiles made of different materials like glass, stone, ceramic, etc. For kitchen walls, ceramic tiles would be the perfect choice.

If you want to keep the pattern minimal, you can check out Johnson’s Heritage collection for 10.8×10.8 cm plain ceramic tiles. This collection has small square tiles available in different colors, which are perfect for creating a mosaic pattern. Plain small tiles with contrasting grout colors will give your space a sophisticated look. If you want something beyond plain minimal tiles, you can check out designs like ‘Realfeel Glow’ from Johnson Endura’s Evoke series of 20×20 cm tiles.

4. Geometric Pattern Tiles

Geometric pattern tiles are among the top trending tile designs today. These designs are highly versatile and suit almost every space. If you want to add some patterns to your kitchen, you can go for geometric design kitchen tiles. If your floor tiles are too plain, you can elevate the overall look by installing geometric pattern tiles on the walls. You can find plenty of geometric design tile options in Johnson’s 30×60 cm ceramic wall tiles collection.

On the other hand, if you want to keep the wall tiles minimal, you can choose matt finish geometric design tiles for the kitchen floor. The ‘RUBIK’ 60×60 cm tile is a good choice for kitchen floors if you are looking for minimal geometric patterns.

5. Multi-Patterned Artistic Tiles

What can be better than artistic tiles if you want to give your kitchen a unique eye-catching look? It becomes even more unique when you choose multi-patterned artistic tiles. The ‘IZONA DECOR’ and ‘JIANZ DECOR’[2] 60×60 cm matt finish vitrified tiles from Johnson are some of the best options you can find in this category. As these tiles are in matt finish, they are suitable for floors as well as the walls of your kitchen. A kitchen backsplash with any of these tiles will give your space a visually appealing appearance.

6. Subway Tiles in Pastel Colors

Subway tiles in white color are quite common, but that doesn’t mean you should entirely eliminate the subway pattern. Instead of plain white tiles, you can consider subway tiles in pastel colors to achieve a modern updated look. Also, subway tiles installed in specific patterns like herringbone, chevron, etc, can elevate the look even further.

Subway tiles in highlighting colors like Yellow can be perfect to give your kitchen fun vibes. To achieve a bold look, you can consider plain black subway tiles with white color grout. Johnson’s Heritage collection has 10×30 cm subway tiles available in various colors. Based on your kitchen’s interior theme and other decor elements, you can choose a color that goes well with your space.

7. Textured Tiles

If you are looking for a tile design that can add depth to your space, you can consider textured tiles or tiles with digital 3D patterns. These tiles are more suitable for kitchen walls. With the evolution of digital printing technology, tile manufacturers now have the ability to come up with hundreds of unique designs. You can find numerous design options available in this category in the market. For innovative 3D pattern kitchen tiles design ideas, you can check out H&R Johnson’s collection of 30×60 cm and 30×45 cm wall tiles.

Conclusion

Choosing the right tiles for your kitchen may look overwhelming at first. However, once you have a clear idea of what type and design of tiles you want, making a choice becomes much easier. If you are looking for some versatile designs that go well with every space, you can consider marble-look or wood-look tiles.

On the other hand, if you want something unique for your kitchen backsplash, you can consider multi-patterned artistic tiles, geometric pattern tiles, or tiles with 3D patterns. Top tile brands like H&R Johnson have plenty of designs available in all these categories. You can check out their collections for high-quality tiles and eye-catching designs suitable design for your space.