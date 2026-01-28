Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. Announces Class B Non-Voting Share Distribution

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – January 27, 2026) – Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (TSXV: BCF) (the “Company“) announced today that its board of directors has declared a distribution of $0.40 per Class B Non-Voting share of the Company. The distribution will be paid on January 30, 2026, to holders of Class B Non-voting shares of record on January 27, 2026.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/281876