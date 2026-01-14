inDrive Launches The Premium service in Egypt

inDrive, No.1 RH app in Egypt, launched inDrive Premium – a new car category designed to deliver a smoother, safer, and more refined ride experience without overpaying.

inDrive Premium builds on the existing Comfort category to deliver an enhanced mobility offering. Passengers get well-maintained vehicles (2018 and above) featuring clean, comfortable interiors, extra space, and reliable air conditioning – ensuring a smooth and comfortable ride every time. The category is designed to meet the needs of busy daily commutes as well as longer journeys, offering a consistently elevated experience.

The service is designed to meet evolving passenger expectations through access to newer vehicles, highly experienced drivers, and a strong value proposition.

Unlike competitors that continue to charge drivers commissions of up to 25%, inDrive charges around only 10% (the lowest service fee amount on the market) and its fairer business model – passengers and drivers negotiate the price between each other, there are no hidden algorithms – enables higher-quality rides at more affordable prices. This approach creates real benefits for both passengers and drivers.

Safety remains a top priority for inDrive’s new service with every trip matched with top-rated, experienced drivers, delivering a smoother and more secure ride. Full transparency allows passengers to choose their car and driver in advance, reinforcing trust and control throughout the trips.

inDrive Premium delivers premium comfort without overpaying – a smarter upgrade for passengers seeking higher quality without unnecessary markups. With complete freedom of choice and better experience.