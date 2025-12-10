LBank Exchange Will List Tolena Digital Exchange (TDX)

December 10, 2025 Joseph Andrew international Comments Off on LBank Exchange Will List Tolena Digital Exchange (TDX)

Road Town, British Virgin Islands–(Newsfile Corp. – December 9, 2025) – LBank Exchange is pleased to announce the listing of Tolena Digital Exchange (TDX). Trading for the TDX/USDT pair will open at 10:00 UTC on December 12, 2025.

TDX listing banner

Users will be able to access the trading pair at: https://www.lbank.com/trade/tdx_usdt

About Tolena Digital Exchange (TDX)

Tolena Digital Exchange (TDX) bridges digital assets with global trade.

Built on stability and transparency, TDX features a 0% trade-fee model and a holder-governed ecosystem where 1 TDX = 1 Vote.

Through its Tolena Digital Financial Technology (TDFT) suite — including on-chain Digital Credit Contracts (DCC) and Digital Guarantee Instruments (DGI) — TDX aims to enable faster, safer, and more intelligent global financial transactions.

Beyond finance, TDX advances education via an AI-driven online learning platform, making high-quality digital education accessible worldwide.

About TDX Token

TDX is a utility and governance token (BEP-20) engineered for on-chain trade finance and payments. It operates with 0% token-level fees and powers access to TDFT modules, merchant APIs, staking/time-locks, and partner integrations.

TDX gives holders a direct voice in ecosystem decisions (1 TDX = 1 Vote) and is supported by transparent, on-chain governance and a multi-sig treasury, aiming to ensure verifiable stability and security for all participants.

Learn more about Tolena Digital Exchange (TDX)

Website: https://www.tolena.io
Whitepaper: https://tolena.io/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/TDX-WHITEPAPERv3-09Oct25-2.pdf
Telegram: https://t.me/TDXPublic
Twitter: https://x.com/tdxcoin

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 20 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $10.5 billion and 10 years of safety with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive and user-friendly trading experience. 

As the ultimate 100x Gems Hub, LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems. Ranked No. 1 in 100x Gems, Highest Gains, and Meme Share, LBank leads the market with the fastest altcoin listings, unmatched liquidity, and industry-first trading guarantees, making it the go-to platform for crypto investors worldwide.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/277447