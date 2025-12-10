LBank Exchange Will List Tolena Digital Exchange (TDX)

Road Town, British Virgin Islands–(Newsfile Corp. – December 9, 2025) – LBank Exchange is pleased to announce the listing of Tolena Digital Exchange (TDX). Trading for the TDX/USDT pair will open at 10:00 UTC on December 12, 2025.

Users will be able to access the trading pair at: https://www.lbank.com/trade/tdx_usdt

About Tolena Digital Exchange (TDX)

Tolena Digital Exchange (TDX) bridges digital assets with global trade.

Built on stability and transparency, TDX features a 0% trade-fee model and a holder-governed ecosystem where 1 TDX = 1 Vote.

Through its Tolena Digital Financial Technology (TDFT) suite — including on-chain Digital Credit Contracts (DCC) and Digital Guarantee Instruments (DGI) — TDX aims to enable faster, safer, and more intelligent global financial transactions.

Beyond finance, TDX advances education via an AI-driven online learning platform, making high-quality digital education accessible worldwide.

About TDX Token

TDX is a utility and governance token (BEP-20) engineered for on-chain trade finance and payments. It operates with 0% token-level fees and powers access to TDFT modules, merchant APIs, staking/time-locks, and partner integrations.

TDX gives holders a direct voice in ecosystem decisions (1 TDX = 1 Vote) and is supported by transparent, on-chain governance and a multi-sig treasury, aiming to ensure verifiable stability and security for all participants.

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 20 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $10.5 billion and 10 years of safety with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive and user-friendly trading experience.

As the ultimate 100x Gems Hub, LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems. Ranked No. 1 in 100x Gems, Highest Gains, and Meme Share, LBank leads the market with the fastest altcoin listings, unmatched liquidity, and industry-first trading guarantees, making it the go-to platform for crypto investors worldwide.

