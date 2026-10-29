Safeguarding Business Assets During Family Law Property Settlements

For entrepreneurs and business owners in Australia, a relationship breakdown carries complex financial implications that extend far beyond the family home. According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, there were over 47,000 divorces granted in 2024. The median duration from marriage to separation has slightly increased to 9.4 years, while the median age at divorce has risen to 47.3 years for men and 44.4 years for women. Because official statistics do not capture the dissolution of long-term de facto relationships, the actual rate of separations involving shared commercial assets is significantly higher. When business interests intersect with family law, understanding how to navigate the property pool becomes critical for corporate survival.

The Expanding Duty of Financial Disclosure

Under Section 79 of the Family Law Act 1975 (Cth), the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia has broad discretionary power to alter property interests to achieve a just and equitable division of assets. Recent reforms have made this process even more rigorous. The Family Law Amendment Act 2024, which took effect in June 2025, strictly elevated the duty of financial disclosure during a separation.

This continuous duty applies from the moment a party prepares for a financial proceeding until the matter is entirely resolved. For business owners, this means corporate records, trust deeds, superannuation, and detailed business financial statements are all subject to intense scrutiny. Courts frequently look past complex corporate structures. Assets held in a private company, a partnership, or a discretionary trust with a corporate trustee can still be drawn into the divisible property pool if they are intertwined with family finances. Given these strict requirements, consulting professionals such as Dam Lawyers is a vital step for entrepreneurs who need to ensure a fair and secure division of complex commercial wealth.

Valuing Corporate Assets in Property Settlements

One of the most contentious aspects of separating business and personal wealth is determining the actual value of a commercial enterprise. Australian courts require businesses to be valued at their fair market value. This is defined as the price a hypothetical willing but not anxious buyer would pay to a willing but not anxious seller.

To prevent adversarial and conflicting business valuations, separating couples are typically expected to appoint a Single Expert Witness. This expert is often an independent forensic accountant appointed under the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia (Family Law) Rules 2021. The most common valuation methodology used is the Capitalisation of Maintainable Earnings (CME). Under the CME method, private or one-off expenses are removed, and owner remuneration is adjusted to reflect true market salary rates. During this process, valuers must carefully distinguish between transferable enterprise goodwill and personal goodwill. This distinction is vital because personal goodwill relies entirely on the owner’s individual reputation and skill, rather than the intrinsic commercial value of the company itself.

Proactive Asset Protection Strategies

Contrary to common misconceptions, business windfalls and inheritances received during a marriage are not automatically protected from division. Unless they are specifically ring-fenced by a valid legal instrument, these assets are highly vulnerable during a split. Business owners increasingly rely on Binding Financial Agreements (BFAs) to pre-determine the division of commercial assets and provide certainty for investors and business partners alike.

Depending on the relationship status, BFAs are established under Part VIIIA for married couples or Part VIIIAB for de facto couples of the Family Law Act. However, a BFA must meet strict legislative criteria to withstand judicial scrutiny. Key requirements include:

Both parties must receive independent legal advice regarding the effect of the agreement on their rights before signing.

The legal advice must explicitly cover the advantages and disadvantages of the BFA at the time it was drafted.

The agreement must comply with Sections 90G and 90UJ of the Act, which govern the procedural fairness and validity of the document.

Full and frank financial disclosure must be provided by both parties prior to the execution of the agreement.

Safeguarding a business during a separation requires a delicate balance of transparency, accurate valuation, and proactive legal planning. By understanding the evolving legal frameworks and the strict requirements for financial disclosure, business owners can better protect their enterprises from unintended disruption. Seeking specialised advice early ensures that personal relationship breakdowns do not compromise hard-earned commercial stability.