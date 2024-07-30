New Delhi, July 30,2024: The prestigious 7th AHP Hospitality Excellence Awards 2024, held at the Airforce Auditorium in New Delhi, was a grand celebration of excellence and innovation in the hospitality industry. The event brought together top hoteliers, chefs, and industry leaders from across the country to honor the winners of the AHP Hospitality Challenge, where 350 hospitality professionals competed fiercely across 20 categories. These awards recognized the remarkable contributions of industry pioneers who are shaping the future of hospitality.

This year’s event was marked by a strong emphasis on sustainability and inclusivity. One of the highlights of the evening was the participation of 18 specially-abled professionals who showcased their exceptional skills, proving that talent knows no boundaries. Their participation enriched the competition and highlighted the industry’s commitment to providing equal opportunities for all. Additionally, a single parent excelling as a hotelier was specially recognized, underscoring the resilience and dedication of individuals balancing professional excellence with personal responsibilities. This inspiring moment highlighted the industry’s commitment to diversity.

In addition to the awards ceremony, the event featured insightful panel discussions and keynote speeches by industry leaders, addressing the latest trends and challenges in the hospitality sector. These discussions provided valuable insights and emphasized the importance of adapting to changing consumer preferences and environmental considerations.

Mr. Vinod Gulati, President of the Association of Hospitality Professionals, expressed his admiration for the participants, stating, “The AHP Hospitality Excellence Awards 2024 is a testament to the dedication and passion of our industry professionals. This year’s focus on sustainability and inclusivity has set a new standard for the future of hospitality. We are proud to recognize the extraordinary contributions of our colleagues who continue to push the boundaries of excellence.”

Ms. Devipshita Gautam, Founder and General Secretary of the Association of Hospitality Professionals, added, “The 7th edition of AHP Hospitality Excellence Awards is not just an event but a celebration of the exceptional achievements and dedication of hospitality professionals across India. The event underscored the importance of sustainability, inclusivity, and innovation in shaping the future of the hospitality industry. The presence of specially-abled professionals and the recognition of a single parent excelling as a hotelier were poignant reminders of the industry’s commitment to diversity and equal opportunity. We are honored to celebrate the outstanding achievements of our participants. Their contributions inspire us all to strive for excellence and innovation. This event highlights the vibrancy and dynamism of our industry. We are committed to fostering an environment where everyone has the opportunity to succeed and thrive.”

The Hospitality Challenge began with the Front Office Master competition at Radisson Paschim Vihar, New Delhi, followed by three days of rigorous culinary competitions at Banarsidas Chandiwala IHM, New Delhi. The Challenge culminated in four unique competitions: The War of Spirits and Art of Table Setting at Surya Hotel, New Delhi, and the Art of Bed Making and Art of Towel Folding at The Park Hotel, New Delhi.

The evening concluded with a gala dinner, where attendees had the opportunity to network and celebrate their achievements. The camaraderie and shared passion for excellence were evident, making the AHP Hospitality Excellence Awards 2024 a memorable and inspiring event for all who attended.

As the hospitality industry continues to evolve, events like the AHP Hospitality Excellence Awards play a crucial role in recognizing and celebrating the hard work and dedication of professionals who strive for excellence every day. The Association of Hospitality Professionals remains committed to supporting and promoting the growth and success of the industry, ensuring it remains vibrant and dynamic in the years to come.

The winners of each category demonstrated exceptional skill and creativity. Here are the distinguished gold winners:

1. Front Office Master – 2024 (Professionals): Divyam Suri – Vivanta by Taj Surajkund

2. Front Office Master – 2024 (Students): Akshit Gambhir – Indian Hotel Academy

3. Front Office Master – 2024 (Sp. Ability): Lalit Kumar Haldhar – Redfox Hotel Aerocity and Mahaveer Prasad – Lemon Tree Premier, Aerocity

4. Art of Bed Making – 2024: Saurabh Kr Sharma – The Suryaa, New Delhi and Raj Kumar – The Park, New Delhi

5. Art of Towel Folding – 2024 (Professionals): Mithun Kumar – Radisson Blu Noida Sec. 55, Manoj Kumar – Radisson Blu Noida Sec. 55 and Dhriti Rava – The Park, New Delhi

6. Art of Towel Folding – 2024 (Sp. Ability): Kunj Bihari Mahor – India Habitat Centre, Rajeev Kumar – Lemon Tree Premier, Aerocity and Udham Singh – The Suryaa, New Delhi

7. Art of Towel Folding – 2024 (Students): Habeeb Muhammed K K – Chennais Amrita and P Siva – Chennais Amrita

8. War of Spirits – 2024: Vir Singh – Radisson Hotel Sec-29 Gurugram

9. Art of Table Setting – 2024 (Professionals): Rohit Joshi – The Suryaa, New Delhi

10. Art of Table Setting – 2024 (Sp. Ability): Anshul – Radisson Blu Marina and Arun – Radisson Blu Marina

11. Art of Napkin Folding – 2024 (Students): Riya Nagpal – Indian Hotel Academy and Sunny – Indian Hotel Academy

12. Sweet Sensation – 2024: Tanmay Chugh – Radisson Udyog Vihar

13. Dressing a Cake – 2024 (Students): D Balaji – Chennais Amrita

14. Ornamental Breads – 2024: Ravi – Crowne Plaza Okhla and Pankaj Panday – The Suryaa, New Delhi

15. International Confectionary – 2024: Nilesh Kumar – Eros Hotel, New Delhi

16. Kebabs – 2024: Lalit Sharma – Redfox Aerocity

17. Indian Regional Cuisine – 2024: K Baskar – Eros Hotel, New Delhi

18. Halwai – 2024: Rajesh – Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Sahibabad

19. International Cuisine – 2024: Vishal – India Habitat Centre

20. Biryani Competition – 2024: Sachin Yadav – Radisson Blu Plaza, Mahipalpur

21. Minutes Challenge – 2024 (Professionals): Ajay Bhardwaj – Taj City Centre Gurugram

22. Minutes Challenge – 2024 (Students): Shubham Singh Rawat – Indian Hotel Academy