869 Aakash Educational Services Limited Students Qualify Indian Olympiad Qualifier in Mathematics (IOQM) 2024; Now Eligible for RMO

New Delhi, October 21, 2024: Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), the national leader in test preparatory services, proudly announces that 869 of its classroom students have successfully cleared the prestigious Indian Olympiad Qualifier in Mathematics (IOQM) 2024. This exam is the first step in the 2024-2025 cycle of the International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO), paving the way for participation in IMO 2025. The IOQM is conducted by the Mathematics Teachers Association of India [MTA (I)], with the subsequent stages being organized by the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (Tata Institute of Fundamental Research) – HBCSE (TIFR).

Among the qualifiers of IOQM 2024 from Aakash, 11 students are from Class 8, 87 from Class 9, 276 from Class 10, 362 from Class 11, and 132 from Class 12.

The qualified students from the first stage (IOQM) will now compete in the second stage of the Olympiad journey, the Regional Mathematical Olympiad (RMO), scheduled for November 3, 2024. The students who clear the RMO will be eligible for the Indian National Mathematical Olympiad (INMO), which will take place on January 19, 2025

Congratulating the students on the impressive results, Mr. Deepak Mehrotra, MD & CEO of Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), said: “We are immensely proud of our students for their remarkable achievement in the IOQM 2024. This accomplishment reflects their dedication and passion for mathematics, and we at Aakash are committed to nurturing their talents at every step of their academic journey. As they move forward to the next stage, we stand behind them, confident that they will continue to excel and make the nation proud on the global stage. At Aakash, it is our constant endeavour to provide the best learning environment and resources to help students realize their full potential.”

The International Mathematical Olympiad program is aimed at bringing secondary and higher secondary students with exceptional mathematical ability and passion for the subject from across the world together in a friendly competition of the highest level. India has been participating in International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) since 1989 and Indian students have won a large number of medals over the years. After INMO, approximately top 65 students from all over India are invited for International Mathematical Olympiad Training Camp (IMOTC) where they undergo some theoretical and problem-solving sessions and compete against each other. 5-6 selected students from IMOTC are chosen to represent India at international level in IMO and are given training in Pre-Departure Camp (PDC). During the camp, orientation is provided to students for IMO and emphasis is laid on developing conceptual foundations and problem-solving skills.

Aakash aims to help students in their quest to achieve academic success. It has a centralized in-house process for curriculum and content development and faculty training and monitoring, led by its National Academic Team. Over the years, students from Aakash have proven selection track record in various Medical & Engineering Entrance Exams, Scholarship Exams and Olympiads.