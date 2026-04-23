AAVantgarde to Participate in ARVO 2026, with Presentations at Key Pre-events and New Clinical Data from the LUCE Phase 1/2 Study

MILAN, 23 April, 2026 — AAVantgarde Bio (AAVantgarde), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering next-generation gene therapies for inherited retinal diseases (IRDs) has today announced its participation in the upcoming Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting 2026, taking place May 3-7 in Denver (CO).

The Company will present preliminary safety and efficacy data from all participants (n=15) in the LUCE-1 Phase 1/ 2 Clinical Trial, alongside key pre-event presentations at Eyecelerator and the Foundation Fighting Blindness’s Retinal Therapeutic Innovation Summit (RTIS) on May 1, 2026.

ARVO Presentation details :

Date and Time: Sunday, 3rd May 2026; 2:00 – 3:45 p.m.

Session: Stem cell and gene therapy

Location: Exhibit Hall

Poster 0636: Interim analysis of the LUCE-1 trial: a Phase I/II Trial investigating AAVB-081 gene therapy in Usher Syndrome Type1B (USH1B) caused by biallelic mutations in the MYO7A gene

Presenter: Francesco Testa, MD, PhD

EYECELERATOR @ ARVO 2026 Presentation details :

Location: Bluebird Ballroom, The Colorado Convention Center, Denver, CO

Session: Breakout: Durable Retina Therapeutics – Gene Therapy & Drug Delivery

Location: Room 403

Date: 1st May 2026

Time: 1.30 pm

Presenter: Dr. Natalia Misciattelli, CEO

RTIS Presentations details :

Location: Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel; 1550 Court Place; Denver, CO 80202

Date: 1st May 2026

Presentation 1:

Session: Sponsor Presentation

Time: 3.25 pm

Presenter: Dr. Natalia Misciattelli, CEO

Presentation 2:

Session: Session 7 – Retinal Gene Augmentation: Clinical

Title: Design and Early Clinical Insights from LUCE: Dual-Vector MYO7A Gene Therapy in Usher Syndrome Type 1B

Time: 4.00 pm

Presenter: Dr. Jayashree Sahni, CMO