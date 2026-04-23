AAVantgarde to Participate in ARVO 2026, with Presentations at Key Pre-events and New Clinical Data from the LUCE Phase 1/2 Study

MILAN, 23 April, 2026 — AAVantgarde Bio (AAVantgarde), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering next-generation gene therapies for inherited retinal diseases (IRDs) has today announced its participation in the upcoming Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting 2026, taking place May 3-7 in Denver (CO).
The Company will present preliminary safety and efficacy data from all participants (n=15) in the LUCE-1 Phase 1/ 2 Clinical Trial, alongside key pre-event presentations at Eyecelerator and the Foundation Fighting Blindness’s Retinal Therapeutic Innovation Summit (RTIS) on May 1, 2026.
ARVO Presentation details:
Date and Time: Sunday, 3rd May 2026; 2:00 – 3:45 p.m.
Session: Stem cell and gene therapy
Location: Exhibit Hall
Poster 0636: Interim analysis of the LUCE-1 trial: a Phase I/II Trial investigating AAVB-081 gene therapy in Usher Syndrome Type1B (USH1B) caused by biallelic mutations in the MYO7A gene
Presenter: Francesco Testa, MD, PhD
EYECELERATOR @ ARVO 2026 Presentation details:
Location: Bluebird Ballroom, The Colorado Convention Center, Denver, CO
Session: Breakout: Durable Retina Therapeutics – Gene Therapy & Drug Delivery
Location: Room 403
Date: 1st May 2026
Time: 1.30 pm
Presenter: Dr. Natalia Misciattelli, CEO
RTIS Presentations details:
Location: Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel; 1550 Court Place; Denver, CO 80202
Date: 1st May 2026
Presentation 1:
Session: Sponsor Presentation
Time: 3.25 pm
Presenter: Dr. Natalia Misciattelli, CEO
Presentation 2:
Session: Session 7 – Retinal Gene Augmentation: Clinical
Title: Design and Early Clinical Insights from LUCE: Dual-Vector MYO7A Gene Therapy in Usher Syndrome Type 1B
Time: 4.00 pm
Presenter: Dr. Jayashree Sahni, CMO