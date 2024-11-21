ASAVARI Presents ‘Sumang: The Unison of Souls’ – A Profound Journey Through Human Connection

New Delhi, November 21st, 2024: ASAVARI proudly presented “Sumang: The Unison of Souls,” a spellbinding dance production curated by Suparna Singh and Mahima Satsangi, disciples of the legendary Padmashree Guru Dr. Shovana Narayan. Hosted at the Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Center, New Delhi on November 20th, 2024, this production was an unforgettable journey into the spiritual and emotional realms that define human connection.

Conceptualised by Suparna Singh and Mahima Satsangi, with choreography and narration by the acclaimed Padmashree Guru Dr. Shovana Narayan, “Sumang” introduced the audience with the profound connections we create and nurture through life. The music, composed by Murad Ali Khan and supported by Shuheb Hasan, seamlessly complemented the essence of each act with its emotional depth. The performance weaved together narratives that reflect the unique connections shaping our lives—whether through friendship, spirituality or universal unity.

This immersive production was supported by a stellar team of musicians, including Murad Ali Khan (Sarangi), Pt. Mukesh Sharma (Sarod), Fateh Ali Khan (Sitar), Pt. Ajay Prasanna (Flute), Amaan Ali Khan (Tabla and Padhant), Shuheb Hasan (Vocal), Javed Hussain (Keyboard), and Rajbir Singh (Sound Engineer), whose work was recorded, mixed, and mastered at Sandhiya Creative World Studio.

In addition, the visual elements were crafted by Innee Singh (Photography /Video) and Sandeep Dutta (Light Design), enhancing the mystical ambiance of each performance.