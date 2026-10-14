BrowserStack Launches Real-Browser Load Testing Ahead of Holiday Sales

DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — BrowserStack, the leading AI-native software testing platform, today announced the launch of BrowserStack Load Testing, which runs real browsers and API traffic in a single test so teams can see how their web apps hold up ahead of holiday and festive sales.

For years, teams have load tested their sites by sending traffic to their servers and timing how fast they respond, but that no longer tells the full story. Modern web apps build much of each page inside the visitor’s browser, so a site can pass its load test while customers wait on a checkout page that won’t load. That wait costs most on the busiest shopping days: according to Adobe Analytics, U.S. shoppers spent $12.5 million online every minute during peak hours on Black Friday 2025.

To close that gap, BrowserStack Load Testing puts browsers back into the test. With it, teams can:

Test a sale-day rush with up to 1 million API and 1,000 browser virtual users per test, across geographies, on fully managed infrastructure.

See frontend, backend, and APM metrics in a single view to find where performance breaks under load.

Turn existing Playwright, Selenium, JMeter and k6 scripts into load tests without rewrites, or record new flows with a low-code recorder.

Use AI agents to pinpoint the root cause of a slowdown and migrate NeoLoad and LoadRunner tests, with natural language scripting and MCP coming soon.

“Every year we watch great products stumble on their biggest day, and almost always for the same reason: the test said the servers were fine. We’ve run real browsers at scale for 15 years, so we built Load Testing to show teams what their customers actually see,” said Ritesh Arora, Co-founder and CEO, BrowserStack.

BrowserStack Load Testing is now generally available, and teams can start for free at browserstack.com/load-testing.

About BrowserStack

BrowserStack is the world’s leading AI-native software testing platform, helping developers and QA teams deliver quality software at speed. Trusted by over 50,000 teams, including Amazon, Microsoft, and NVIDIA, BrowserStack powers more than three million tests every day across 21 global data centers. The platform gives teams instant access to over 30,000 real devices and browsers.

Founded in 2011, BrowserStack is a privately held company backed by Accel, Bond, and Insight Partners. For more information, visit https://www.browserstack.com.

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