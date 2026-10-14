Bybit Revamps App to Reflect New Financial Platform Positioning, Unifying Crypto, Stocks, Macro Assets, Earn, and Alpha

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit, the New Financial Platform trusted by more than 80 million users worldwide, has refreshed the Bybit experience after its global brand campaign. The revamped app homepage, in a nod to Bybit’s New Financial Platform positioning, is now available to the public, bringing multiple asset classes, market data, enhanced retail user experience, and institutional-style tools into a connected app experience. The upgrade presents all opportunities in one interface for millions of Bybit users.

The launch follows Bybit’s recent rebrand under the global “Make Your Move” campaign. Announced in September 2026, which marks the company’s evolution from a crypto-first exchange into a full-stack financial platform spanning markets, payments, spending,wealth, and intelligent financial services. The new homepage is among the first product expressions of that positioning.

One App, All Features:

Multi-Tab Homepage: Dedicated Crypto, Stocks, Macro, Earn and Alpha tabs let users view the markets most relevant to them. The homepage retains each user’s preferences.

Dedicated Crypto, Stocks, Macro, Earn and Alpha tabs let users view the markets most relevant to them. The homepage retains each user’s preferences. Pro-Grade Data on Screen: Trending sector carousels, ETF fund flows, an economic calendar and an FX rate matrix present market information in a single view.

Trending sector carousels, ETF fund flows, an economic calendar and an FX rate matrix present market information in a single view. Smart Money Tracker: The feature offers real-time tracking of position changes by top funds, giving visibility into institutional activity.

The feature offers real-time tracking of position changes by top funds, giving visibility into institutional activity. Stocks and Macro in One Place: Tools such as IPO Express and Hot Concepts connect market insights directly to order placement within one workflow.

The new homepage fit for the New Financial Platform reflects Bybit’s pivot from a crypto trading-only interface to a connected financial platform integrating data, intelligence, and execution. By consolidating information and functionalities that spread across vertically, Bybit aims to reduce the friction between market insight and action through a frictionless user experience.

Availability of certain features and products may vary by region and is subject to local regulations.

For details, users may visit: Bybit App Homepage Revamp – Introducing the New Financial Platform

About Bybit

Bybit is The New Financial Platform.

We believe every person should have access to every financial opportunity on earth. That’s why we’re building the first intelligent platform that connects anyone, anywhere to the world’s finance.

Trusted by more than 80 million users worldwide, Bybit brings together investing, trading, payments, and wealth-building in a single secure and intelligent ecosystem. Through the combination of AI-powered technology, deep global liquidity, robust security, and transparent operations, Bybit makes global finance more accessible, efficient, and empowering for everyone.

Built for everyone. Powered by intelligence. Open to the world.

Learn more at Bybit.com.

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