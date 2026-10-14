Centalion and Komgo Bring Agentic AI into Live Treasury Operations

AI Treasury Agent built by Centalion on Komgo’s Konsole via MCP connector cuts trade finance instruments processing times while keeping governance and human approval fully in place

GENEVA, Oct. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Centalion Group, one of the world’s largest independent commodity trading companies, and Komgo, a leading digital trade finance platform provider, announced that Centalion has deployed an AI Treasury Agent that lets treasury professionals run facility and trade finance instrument workflows through natural language, while keeping every control and approval step in place.

Centalion has relied on Komgo’s Konsole for over five years as the central platform for managing its off-balance sheet instruments across its banking counterparties. Even with digital platforms in place, the treasury team still had to move between systems to retrieve data, validate information and chase status updates.

Centalion’s response was to build and govern an AI Treasury Agent within its own cloud environment, combining a large language model with structured treasury workflows and facility-specific business rules.

The connection to Konsole runs through Komgo’s MCP (Model Context Protocol) connector, allowing Centalion to retain control of its AI and orchestration logic while securely interacting with Komgo’s trade finance infrastructure, with no point-to-point integration project required.

The first deployment covers Centalion’s off-balance sheet instrument syndicated facility and the early results are already tangible at the transaction level: issuance processing time has been cut by around 55%, and amendment processing time by around 80%. Once extended across Centalion’s full trade finance activity, this is projected to free more than 60 working days of treasury capacity each year, time that can be redirected toward risk oversight, facility optimization and financing strategy.

“We didn’t want to just build another chatbot. We wanted to change the way our Treasury team interacts with technical infrastructure. The agent can understand an instruction, apply our rules, and prepare a transaction in seconds while the decision remains with the people in the Treasury team. For us, this deployment demonstrates the real potential of agentic AI in a commodity trader’s Treasury department: removing friction without removing accountability”, commented Olivier Thevenon, Treasury Manager at Centalion.

“Centalion and Komgo are demonstrating how corporate treasury teams can build and govern their own AI capabilities on top of trusted, structured trade finance infrastructure, rather than replacing it,” said Baptiste Audren, Chief Revenue Officer at Komgo.

More about Centalion: https://centalion.com

More about Komgo: https://komgo.io

Press contact:

anne-sophie.pinson@komgo.io

Visit the Komgo Newswroom: https://www.komgo.io/newsroom

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