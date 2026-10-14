PayQuicker Strengthens Its Leading Orchestration Platform with Advanced API Capabilities, AI-Driven Automation and Real-Time Visibility

Customers gain real-time webhooks, batch processing at scale, payment retractions, and expanded funds visibility with API v2

New York — October 14, 2026 — PayQuicker, a leading global payouts orchestration platform, today announced that API v2, its next-generation API platform, is now available to its customers. With the launch, clients gain access to advanced capabilities, including real-time webhooks, high-volume batch processing, payment retractions, and expanded visibility into funds activity.

In delivering new AI-driven automation capabilities, PayQuicker customers can now react to events as they happen instead of repeatedly checking for updates, process payments and invitations in high-volume batches, and gain greater visibility into funds activity through the API. Existing integrations are unaffected and remain fully supported, so customers can upgrade when it suits their teams and timelines.

“API v2 gives customers more ways to automate payout workflows, manage payments at scale and gain real-time visibility into funds activity,” said James Legan, CTO of PayQuicker. “From processing thousands of payments in a single job to responding to payout activity as it happens, these capabilities give program administrators greater efficiency, flexibility and control over their payout operations.”

Key capabilities of API v2 include:

Real-time webhooks: Signed notifications for payee registrations, payment status changes, account receipts, and batch job progress, replacing the need to poll for updates.

Batch processing: Submit up to 5,000 payments or invitations per job, with payments schedulable up to 30 days ahead. Failed rows are reported individually without stopping the rest.

Payment retractions: Recover the remaining balance of a payment sent in error directly through the API, without a support ticket or manual recovery process.

Enhanced funds visibility: Access funding balances and transaction activity through the API for greater oversight and easier reconciliation.

API v2 is available now. Developers can explore API v2 documentation at https://docs.payquicker.io, while existing customers can contact their PayQuicker representative for sandbox credentials and guidance on planning their upgrade.