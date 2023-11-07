Chingari App Introduces Live Astrology Consultations…

Connect with Expert Astrologers for Personalized Guidance

Bengaluru, 07 Nov 2023: Chingari, the popular social app announces its latest feature that will bring personalized astrology consultations to its users. In a move aimed at enhancing user experience and providing valuable services, Chingari has introduced Live Astrology Sessions on its platform.

This feature, designed to provide users with personalized insights and predictions, connects them with a network of over 1500 astrologers, tarot readers, numerologists, and Vastu experts. Chingari is committed to empowering its users with valuable insights related to marriage, love life, career, and health through this innovative platform.

Users interested in an astrology consultation can choose from a list of certified astrologers available on the Chingari app. Users can connect with their chosen experts for as low as Rs. 30 per minute, making expert guidance accessible to a wide range of individuals. To make things even more enticing, Chingari is offering the first three calls for free, allowing users to experience the benefits of this new feature without any cost.

In addition to enhancing the user experience, Chingari has set an ambitious revenue target of Rs. 25 crore by 2024 from just this feature alone. With its rapidly growing user base and the addition of this new feature, Chingari is well-positioned to achieve its financial objectives while continuing to provide innovative and engaging content to its community.