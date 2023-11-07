India’s Biggest Pet Festival is Back – Get Ready for Pet Fed 2023!

New Delhi, Nov 7th,2023: – India’s most anticipated pet extravaganza, Pet Fed, is all set to make a grand return, promising an extraordinary experience for pet lovers and their furry companions. As the proud holder of the Limca World Record for the “Biggest Dog Carnival,” Pet Fed is gearing up for its 8th edition, and this year’s celebration is going to be bigger and better than ever before.

Pet Fed will be taking the festivities to six major cities across the country, creating a platform for pets and their humans to come together for a memorable celebration of their unique bond. Here’s the lineup:

● Bengaluru on 25th & 26th November at Jayamahal Palace Grounds

● Delhi on 16th & 17th December at NSIC Grounds, Okhla

● Mumbai on 13th & 14th January at Nesco Grounds, Goregaon

● Pune Express on 10th & 11th February at Westend Mall, Aundh

● Chandigarh on 24th & 25th February at Elante Mall

● Hyderabad on 16th & 17th March at DSL Virtue Mall

Get ready for an enchanting experience as Pet Fed promises to take you and your pets on an unforgettable journey filled with exhilarating activities, fun stalls, and enlightening workshops. With over 100 stalls showcasing the latest in pet products and services, along with numerous activities and workshops, you and your pets are in for a treat.

The festival spread across a magnificent 3-acre space, offers ample room for pets to frolic, play, and interact freely. Pet Fed is known for its inclusivity, welcoming not only proud pet parents but also those who have yet to welcome a furry friend into their lives. It’s a world filled with thousands of pets, where you can experience the joy, love, and boundless compassion that animals bring to our lives.

The visionary behind this pet phenomenon is Akshay Gupta, whose passion for pets has driven the growth and success of Pet Fed. He envisions Pet Fed as a haven for pet lovers and their beloved companions, providing meticulously planned, unique experiences that leave a lasting impact. Speaking about the upcoming event, Akshay Gupta said, “In our journey of growth over the years, we’ve not only expanded in scale but also in the quality of experiences we offer at Pet Fed. Every pet owner, pet enthusiast, and cherished furry companion who joins us at this festival holds a special place in our hearts. Our mission is to ensure they leave with unforgettable memories. With this upcoming edition of Pet Fed, we are poised to raise the bar even higher. We are excited to provide the ever-growing community of pet lovers and their beloved pets with the perfect haven to come together and partake in a series of meticulously planned, unique experiences.”

Get ready to witness incredible activities at Pet Fed, including a Police Dog Show, Training Masterclasses, Hygiene Masterclasses, Pet Keeping Masterclasses, Pet’s Got Talent, a Fashion Show, an International Cat Show, an Agility Area, a Kids Carnival Area, Free Microchipping for Cats, and Free Entry for Indie Pets.