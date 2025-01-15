DrBalcony Urges California Property Owners to Act as SB326 and SB721 Inspection Deadlines Approach

Santa Ana, CA, 15th January 2025- Important Deadlines to Keep in Mind: SB326 Effective Date: January 1, 2026 – All multifamily residential buildings (three or more units) that have any portion of those units governed by an HOA.

SB721 Effective Date: January 1, 2026 – All multifamily buildings containing three or more units which are not governed by a homeowners association.

“These deadlines transcend mere regulatory requirements; they’re about the safety and well-being of California’s denizens,” said Omid Ghanadiof, CEO & Founder at DrBalcony. “Procrastination of these inspections can result in heavy fines, legal issues, and even potential safety hazards.”

What’s at Stake?

Failure to comply with these laws can result in:

Daily fines ranging from $100 to $500 for non-compliance.

Increased liability risks for property owners and HOAs.

Possible structural failures that put lives at risk.

DrBalcony specializes in full balcony and deck inspections to meet the requirements of both SB326 and SB721. Backed by several years of experience and relentless drives toward innovation with their DrBalcony App, the company offers seamless inspection processes with accuracy, efficiency, and customer satisfaction.

How DrBalcony Can Help

Licensed Experts: Inspections by licensed engineers and professionals.

Detailed Reports: Clear, comprehensive reports with actionable recommendations.

Timely Service: Fast scheduling and turnaround to meet upcoming deadlines.

“The time to act is now. Slots are filling up fast as we approach these critical deadlines, and early action not only ensures compliance but also provides peace of mind for property owners and tenants.”

Schedule Your Inspection Today

Property owners and managers are encouraged to contact DrBalcony now to ensure a pre-deadline inspection date. To schedule an inspection or learn more, please visit https://drbalcony.com or call +1 805-312-8513.