Former Jharkhand Minister Madhav Lal Singh Dies After Long Illness

May 13: Former Jharkhand minister Madhav Lal Singh passed away after battling a prolonged illness. He had been undergoing treatment for several days at a hospital in Ranchi, where he breathed his last.

A senior political leader, Singh represented the Gomia constituency in Bokaro district multiple times and was a prominent face in Jharkhand politics for many years. Known for his strong grassroots connect, he remained active in public life throughout his political career.

His demise has triggered widespread grief across political and social circles in the state, with leaders expressing condolences and recalling his contributions to regional politics and public service.