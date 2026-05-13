Lulu Hypermarket Partners With Krisflyer To Turn Everyday Shopping Into Global Travel Experiences

LuLu Hypermarket, through its loyalty programme LuLu Happiness, has announced a partnership with KrisFlyer, the lifestyle rewards programme of the Singapore Airlines Group. The partnership enables LuLu Happiness members to convert their Smile points into KrisFlyer miles, seamlessly linking everyday retail spend with global travel rewards.

This collaboration brings together two strong consumer ecosystems—retail and aviation—to deliver greater value, flexibility, and aspiration to customers across India.

From Everyday Purchases to Aspirational Journeys

LuLu Happiness members earn Smile points across daily shopping categories including groceries, fashion, electronics, and lifestyle essentials. With the introduction of KrisFlyer miles conversion, members can now use these Smile points to unlock travel opportunities across Singapore Airlines and its low-cost subsidiary, Scoot’s extensive global network.

The partnership reflects a growing shift in loyalty programmes—from transactional benefits to experience-led rewards—where everyday purchases can now translate into meaningful travel experiences.

Strengthening Aspirational Loyalty

By integrating KrisFlyer into its rewards ecosystem, LuLu Happiness strengthens its positioning as a modern, aspirational loyalty programme aligned with evolving customer expectations.

For KrisFlyer, the partnership introduces a new retail-led pathway that allows members to engage with the programme through everyday shopping, further expanding its lifestyle relevance.

Commenting on the partnership, MA Nishad, CEO – LuLu Group India, said: “At LuLu, we are focused on creating value that goes beyond transactions and truly enhances our customers’ lifestyles. Our partnership with Singapore Airlines’ KrisFlyer programme allows LuLu Happiness members to transform everyday shopping into aspirational travel experiences. This collaboration reflects our commitment to building a future-ready loyalty ecosystem that rewards customers in more meaningful ways.” Hsu Mae Goy, Vice President KrisFlyer Partnerships, Singapore Airlines added: “We are pleased to partner with LuLu Happiness to bring KrisFlyer miles closer to members through everyday retail experiences. This collaboration expands the reach of the KrisFlyer programme and offers members more ways to earn miles, reinforcing our focus on delivering value beyond the journey.”

Looking Ahead

The LuLu Happiness–KrisFlyer partnership reflects a shared commitment to creating more meaningful and rewarding experiences for customers. By connecting everyday shopping with global travel rewards, the collaboration redefines how loyalty programmes can add value beyond transactions—turning routine purchases into memorable journeys.