Fujifilm Revolutionizes Medical Education with Mikoto Colon Model at IAGES Training Programme

Chennai, December 12, 2024: FUJIFILM India – a leader in medical technology proudly unveiled the groundbreaking mikoto Colon Model, a cutting-edge endoscopy simulation technology, during the prestigious Indian Association of Gastrointestinal Endosurgeons (IAGES) Prof. Dr. B Krishna Rau Simulation Training Programme, a hands-on endoscopy workshop, in Chennai. Bring this innovation in India reinforces Fujifilm’s commitment to advancing medical education and improving patient outcomes.

The mikoto Colon Model is a state-of-the-art medical training simulator designed to revolutionize endoscopy education. Compact and portable, it combines advanced sensor technology with artificial intelligence to provide realistic feedback, evaluate procedures, and score performance. With four levels of difficulty, it enables self-paced learning for practitioners of varying expertise. This innovative simulator enhances skills, builds confidence, and ensures greater precision in real-world applications, ultimately contributing to improved patient outcomes and advancing the standards of endoscopic care.

Prof. Masashi Fujii, MD, Ph.D., CEO of R Zero Inc., Japan, highlighted the significance of this innovation, stating: “The mikoto Colon Model represents a leap forward in medical training. By combining technology with education, it allows healthcare professionals to refine their skills in a controlled, realistic environment, ensuring better patient outcomes.”

Dr. Subhash Agarwal, President, IAGES voiced – “IAGES Endoscopy board has been very active since 2016, under the guidance of Prof B. Krishna Rau, Dr. Easwaramoorthy, Dr Satish Midha and Dr K.Govindaraj ,promoting the importance of endoscopy training for surgeons. Thanks to team IAGES Chennai 2024 under the leadership of Dr Zameer Pasha, Dr T Sivakumar, Dr M.Kanagavel and Dr. Rajavel and their financial support, now we are about to launch Prof BKR Simulation based training programs.” Speaking at the event, Jumpei Toyoda, General Manager, FUJIFILM Healthcare Asia Pacific, Endoscopy, stated – “With mikoto Colon Model in India, Fujifilm reaffirms its commitment to delivering innovative healthcare solutions. This technology empowers endoscopy professionals to intensify their skills, paving the way for improved diagnostic and therapeutic capabilities.”

The unveiling of the mikoto Colon Model marks a transformative moment in medical training, underscoring Fujifilms dedication to advancing endoscopy education. By combining cutting-edge simulation technology with practical learning, it empowers healthcare professionals to enhance their skills and achieve better patient outcomes.