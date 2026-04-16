Get Ready for a Laughter Riot with Harsh Gujral at Infiniti Mall, Malad

Mumbai, April 16: Infiniti Mall Malad, one of Mumbai’s leading shopping and entertainment destinations, is all set to host an exciting evening of comedy with popular stand-up comedian Harsh Gujral on 9th May 2026.

Known for his relatable humor, quick wit, and engaging storytelling, Harsh Gujral has built a strong fan base across the country. His energetic stage presence and crowd interactions promise a laughter-filled evening, making it a must-attend event for comedy lovers.

The live show will take place at Infiniti Mall, Malad, offering audiences a perfect blend of entertainment and experience. The booking link for the event will go live in the next 10 days, allowing fans to secure their seats for an unforgettable night.

Get ready to head to Infiniti Mall, Malad, for an evening packed with humor, fun, and great vibes.