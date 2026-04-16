Philips OneBlade debuts Gen Z Icon Ahaan Panday as brand ambassador, championing the ‘built different’ generation

New Delhi, Apr 16: Philips Personal Health India has appointed Ahaan Panday as Brand Ambassador for Philips OneBlade, launching its new campaign, “Built Different, just like my Philips OneBlade,” to mark the moment.

Ahaan is one of Gen Z‘s most recognized faces in India. His partnership with Philips OneBlade, the country’s most loved grooming brand for the generation, puts Gen Z‘s confidence and individuality front and centre, speaking directly to a generation that grooms on its own terms.

Bringing this insight to life, the ‘Built Different’ campaign captures a generation often misunderstood. Frequently labelled distracted, rebellious or unwilling to follow convention, Gen Z is not rejecting tradition but reshaping it on its own terms. Through Ahaan Panday’s voice, the campaign challenges conventional grooming rituals, replacing the “cuts and drama” with a smarter, more versatile life hack designed for speed, flexibility and self-expression. The message is simple yet powerful: this generation isn’t following someone else’s script; they’re writing their own – and they know they will make their mark because they’re built different, just like OneBlade.

The same ‘built different’ spirit comes alive in Philips OneBlade. Powered by Philips’ unique OneBlade Technology, the device is crafted to trim, edge, and shave with a single versatile tool. Instead of juggling multiple tools for trimming, shaving, and shaping, OneBlade brings it all into one device. Whether it’s cleaning up stubble, shaping a beard, or getting sharp edges around a moustache, the tool is built to handle different needs with ease. Unlike traditional razors that shave too close, OneBlade is designed to keep the skin comfortable while still delivering a clean, well-defined look, making it the perfect grooming device for Gen Z.

Speaking on the association, Smit Shukla, Country Head – Philips Personal Health, said: “Gen Z has rewritten the rules of grooming on their own terms, and OneBlade was built to match that energy, delivering the flexibility and performance that fits how they actually live. Ahaan is one of the most genuine and influential young voices in India right now and bringing him on board as Brand Ambassador reflects our confidence in OneBlade‘s trajectory and our commitment to being the grooming brand Gen Z reaches for.” Commenting on the association, Ahaan Panday, Brand Ambassador – Philips OneBlade, said: “For my generation, grooming is more about expressing who you are. That’s why this partnership with Philips grooming feels natural. OneBlade keeps up with the way we live -fast, dynamic, and always evolving. ‘Built Different’ is more than a campaign; it’s a mindset that celebrates individuality and the confidence to do things your own way. I’m excited to be part of a movement that encourages young people to own their style without compromise.”

The Philips OneBlade is available on leading online platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, Zepto, Instamart, TIRA, select Croma, Vijay Sales and Reliance Digital stores, and other leading appliance retailers across India.