Sip into Summer: Stay Cool and Fit with Dabur Real Activ Coconut Water

Kolkata, Apr 16: As temperatures soar across the country, Dabur India Limited, the country’s leading science-based Ayurveda company, is positioning Réal Activ Coconut Water as the ultimate natural solution for refreshing hydration with no added sugar this summer. Packed with natural electrolytes and harvested from the finest coconuts, Réal Activ Coconut Water offers a fat-free, low-calorie alternative to sugary carbonated beverages for refreshing hydration.

“Réal Activ Coconut Water is the perfect summer companion, offering a natural electrolyte boost to combat tiredness and support hydration. It provides a guiltfree hydration experience with no added sugar, while its inherent cooling properties support summer wellness by aiding digestion and promoting skin hydration & health. Now redefined for maximum convenience, our various pack sizes ensure that this refreshing, healthy ritual is accessible anytime and anywhere for consumers on the go.” Mr. Mayank Kumar, Vice President- Marketing, Dabur India Ltd said.

“During the peak of summer, most people turn to sugar laden carbonated beverages without realizing each glass has 5 cubes of added sugar. Real Activ Coconut water helps provide refreshing hydration with no added sugar. Réal Activ Coconut Water provides 100% coconut water goodness and has naturally present electrolytes. We are committed to providing consumers with a convenient, hygienic, and 100% natural hydration experience that fits seamlessly into their active lifestyles, whether they are at the gym, in the office, or traveling.” Ms. Monisha Prasher, G.M. Marketing – Foods, Dabur India Ltd said.

Beyond simple thirst-quenching, Réal Coconut Water offers a suite of holistic health benefits that support overall summer wellness. Its inherent cooling properties are instrumental in maintaining digestive health and soothing the system against heat-induced discomfort. Furthermore, the beverage acts as an internal hydrator that helps maintain skin health, promoting a natural glow even in harsh weather conditions. Being naturally fat-free and containing no added sugars or artificial flavors, it provides a zero-guilt ritual for those looking to stay fit without compromising on taste or purity.

Réal Activ Coconut Water is available in 200 ml and 1-liter Tetra Paks and PET bottles. Prices start from ₹30 to Rs 178 at leading retail stores, supermarkets, and e-commerce platforms across India.