Gozoop Group Appoints Amisha Gulati as President of Gozoop Creative

Mumbai, 22nd October, 2024: Gozoop, India’s leading independent marketing group has hired Amisha Gulati as its new President of Gozoop Creative, the Group’s creative agency. This move further strengthens Gozoop’s leadership and adds towards its vision of building India’s own independent network.

With more than 15 years of diverse experience in digital marketing and brand management, Amisha has built a career distinguished by successful leadership positions on both the agency side at Schbang and Sociowash and the brand side at Zee5.

In her new role at Gozoop Creative, Amisha will leverage her years of experience and expertise to strengthen business operations, cultivate strong client relationships, ladder the team, and deliver marketing strategies that reinforces Gozoop Creative’s position as a leader in creative communications.