Tiruchirappalli, 24 June 2024: Instilling positive awareness on road safety and safe driving habits in the city, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India celebrated 5th anniversary of the Children’s Traffic Training Park at Tiruchirappalli in the august presence of A. Maheswaran (Deputy Chief Education officer, Thiruchirapalli). Since its inception, the park has played a pivotal role in promoting road safety and enhancing traffic awareness among citizens.

In June 2019, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) in association with Tiruchirappalli Traffic Police inaugurated the traffic training park in Tiruchirappalli. Situated in the heart of the city, the Traffic Training Park has served as a beacon of education and practical training for participants. Its state-of-the-art facilities and interactive programs have empowered countless individuals with the knowledge and skills necessary for responsible and safe road behaviour.

Since its inception, nearly 1.7 lac people across all age groups have been trained at the traffic training park, enhancing road safety awareness in the city.

The 5th anniversary celebration is a testament to the park’s enduring impact on the community. The event featured engaging activities covering students of all age groups such as Bicycle Riding Activity, Riding Trainer session, Female safety riding activity, Safety Gear Awareness and Safety riding theory sessions aimed at reinforcing the importance of road safety. The event witnessed engagement of around 100 students from Sacred Heart Higher Secondary School, Sri Vageesha Vidhyashram Senior Secondary school, and E.R Higher Secondary School. Participants also had the opportunity to experience first-hand the various amenities offered by the park, including simulated road circuits, traffic signboards and virtual driving simulations.

A. Maheswaran (Deputy Chief Education officer, Thiruchirapalli) shared his valuable insights on road safety to the students by highlighting the importance of a proper driving licence before one starts their driving journey and about the relevance of cultivating the habit of following traffic rules at a very young age.

As HMSI looks ahead to the future, it remains dedicated to further expanding the reach and impact of its Traffic Training Park in Tiruchirappalli and beyond. Through continues collaboration with stakeholders and the community, the company aims to cultivate a culture of responsible road behaviour and ensure safer roads for generations to come.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India’s CSR commitment towards Road Safety:

For Honda globally, road safety comes first. As announced in April 2021, “Honda will strive for zero traffic collision fatalities involving Honda motorcycles and automobiles globally by 2050”. Fulfilling its corporate social responsibility (CSR), HMSI has been promoting road safety in India since its start in 2001. Working towards the realisation of Honda’s global safety vision, today HMSI’s road safety awareness initiative has already spread to over 57 lac Indians. Its team of skilled safety instructors conduct daily programmes at its 10 adopted traffic parks across India and 6 Safety Driving Education Centres (SDEC).

HMSI dealerships across India spread road safety awareness. HMSI’s proprietary virtual riding simulator increases the risk-prediction ability of riders; while new customers too are given predelivery safety advise (PDSA) before they start riding at every dealership across India.