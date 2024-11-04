Innov8 Sets Ambitious Goal to Expand Coworking Centers to 100 by 2025

New Delhi, November 4, 2024: Innov8, India’s leading coworking startup, has announced plans to double its coworking centers across the country in 2025. It is currently operating over 45 centers with a capacity of approximately 17000 seats across 10 major cities including Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad. Innov8 is now shifting towards bigger centers with the expected seat capacity expected to expand to over 50,000, a 3x increase, while the number of centers doubles.

Innov8 coworking spaces are tech-enabled workspaces with advanced audiovisual equipment and secure access systems to support seamless business operations. These are premium coworking spaces with uninterrupted connectivity, easy access, and proximity to key transit hubs such as metro stations, airports, and railway stations, all at an affordable price.

Emphasizing health and safety, Innov8 maintains strict hygiene protocols and regular sanitization. Sustainability is also a key focus; with eco-friendly practices such as energy-efficient lighting and waste management systems also being employed.

The demand for coworking spaces is growing in India. A report by private equity company Avendus says that India’s workspace market is projected to reach 126 million square feet (msf) by 2028, up from 61 msf in 2023. The expansion aligns with changing market dynamics as more global capacity centers (GCC), startups, solopreneurs, food aggregators, SMEs, and large enterprises adopt coworking spaces to enhance employee productivity, foster collaboration, and optimising operational costs by scaling up or down as per business requirements.