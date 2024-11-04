Newton School Eyes 2.5x Revenue Growth following a Strong FY of 1.5x Revenue Growth

New Delhi, 04th November 2024: Newton School, a tech education platform, has reported strong financial results for the fiscal year 2023-24. The company achieved nearly 1.5x increase in revenue from operations, reaching INR 24.06 crore over the previous year’s INR 16.84 crore. Alongside revenue growth, net losses were reduced by 40%, down to INR 49.74 crore from INR 82.66 crore. This growth is primarily on the back of scaling up in the online certification business with improved efficiencies.

“Our achievements this year reflect our commitment to student success and the trust they have placed on the brand Newton School. We’ve focused on growth that is both ambitious and sustainable, and it’s encouraging to see our industry oriented hands on learning model changing the landscape of higher education in India,” said Siddharth Maheshwari, co-founder of Newton School.

Through its online platform, Newton School offers industry-focused courses in Computer Science, Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, equipping learners with skills to secure prominent roles in top companies worldwide. The company’s alumni are working in more than 800 companies, including Google, Lenskart, Razorpay, Zomato, and Deloitte.

“As we look to the future, we’re focused on sustaining this momentum, enhancing operational efficiency, and scaling with purpose. India needs to develop strong talent in the emerging field of Artificial Intelligence and we at Newton School are equipping our students with the skills to lead this transformation. Our vision is clear: to make technology education accessible, impactful, and aligned with the needs of tomorrow’s leaders,” said Nishant Chandra, co-founder of Newton School.

Newton School has leveraged its expertise in delivering stellar outcomes in online programs to launch offline industry oriented new age tech Undergraduate Programs. The approach aims to position Newton School and its offline branch, Newton School of Technology, as alternatives to traditional education, transforming students into world leaders in upcoming technologies including AI and robotics. While a smaller part of revenue, it is expected to grow strongly in the coming year and form nearly 50% of the company’s revenue. The company stated that its financial performance reflects increasing interest from students in upskilling themselves with the ever changing tech landscape and trust in the Newton School brand.

Looking ahead, Newton School anticipates a 2.5x increase in revenue for the 2024-25 fiscal year, projecting operational revenue between INR 50-60 crore. The company also aims to halve the current losses while pursuing a path that will put the company on a path to significant growth and profits in the coming decade. The company is estimated to hit profitability in 2025-2026 fiscal year. This outlook is based on significant increase in student demand through word of mouth leading to increasing margins and market share.