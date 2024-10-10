JICA along NBM and NECBDC to Elevate Bamboo Utilization in Northeast India

Shillong, October 10, 2024 – The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), in collaboration with the National Bamboo Mission (NBM) and the Northeast Cane and Bamboo Development Council (NECBDC), held the second Joint Coordinating Committee (JCC) meeting in Shillong, Meghalaya on JICA’s Technical Cooperation Project for Bamboo Use Promotion in Northeast Region. The project contributes to the objectives agreed in the 2022 Bamboo initiative for Strengthening Bamboo Value Chain in the North-East between Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India and Embassy of Japan in India (link).

The project team consisting of NBM, NECBDC and JICA experts presented on-going activities to activate bamboo handicraft industry, including development of innovative designs to enhance marketability of bamboo products and provision of training to the target community cluster members in bamboo crafts skill development and financial management.

This project commenced in January 2023 aiming to activate the bamboo sector in the North Eastern Region, with an expected completion date set for the end of 2025. Chaired by NBM, NECBDC and JICA, the meeting gathered diverse stakeholders, including representatives from the North East Centre of Technology Application and Reach, Rain Forest Research Institute, State Bamboo Missions from the North Eastern States, the National Institute of Design – Assam, Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region and the Embassy of Japan in India. The agenda was to review the project’s progress, discuss and approve work plans in coming year.

Key discussion points included strengthening partnerships among industry, academia, and government in India and Japan; and exploring collaboration opportunities on cutting-edge technologies such as producing animal feed from bamboo powder and making pavement using shredded bamboo; and ensuring the sustainability of the project activities including the financial management training for cluster member community.

As the bamboo sector garners increasing attention on both national and international stages, this partnership between JICA, NBM, and NECBDC marks a crucial step toward enhancing the sector’s capabilities and driving sustainable development in Northeast India.