Kalbaisakhi Storm Wreaks Havoc at Janata Maidan Trade Fair, Over 200 Stalls Damaged

Bhubaneswar, June 7 (UDN): A powerful Kalbaisakhi storm caused extensive damage to the ongoing Trade Fair at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar, leaving more than 200 stalls damaged and disrupting business activities.

Strong winds accompanied by heavy rain swept through the fairground, uprooting temporary structures, damaging display materials, and causing significant losses to exhibitors. Several stalls suffered structural damage, while merchandise and equipment were also affected.

Exhibitors expressed concern over the losses incurred due to the sudden storm, with many calling for adequate compensation and improved disaster preparedness measures at large public events. Fair authorities and local administration officials visited the site to assess the extent of the damage and initiate restoration work.

Despite the setback, efforts are underway to restore normalcy and ensure the continuation of the trade fair. No major injuries have been reported, though property damage is believed to be substantial.

The incident highlights the vulnerability of temporary event infrastructure during severe weather conditions and underscores the need for enhanced safety measures during the Kalbaisakhi season in Odisha.