Odisha to Set Up EV Charging Stations Across Urban Areas; SOP Issued

Bhubaneswar, June 7 (UDN): In a significant step towards promoting sustainable transportation and accelerating electric vehicle (EV) adoption, the Odisha Government has decided to establish EV charging stations across all urban areas of the state. A Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has also been issued to guide the implementation and operation of the charging infrastructure.

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The initiative aims to strengthen the state’s EV ecosystem by ensuring easy accessibility to charging facilities for electric vehicle users. The SOP outlines guidelines related to site selection, installation standards, safety measures, operation, maintenance, and coordination among various agencies involved in the project.

Officials stated that the expansion of charging infrastructure will help address range anxiety among EV users and encourage more people to switch to environmentally friendly modes of transport. The move is also expected to contribute to reducing carbon emissions and supporting Odisha’s clean energy and climate goals.

Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and concerned departments have been directed to identify suitable locations and expedite the establishment of charging stations. The government believes that a robust charging network will play a crucial role in transforming urban mobility and fostering green development across the state.

The initiative aligns with Odisha’s broader vision of promoting electric mobility, enhancing energy efficiency, and creating a sustainable urban transport system for the future.