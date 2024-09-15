Lalbagh Ka Raja Trust Feeds 10,000 Devotees During Bhandara

Mela Activities, Giant Wheels, and Food Stalls Adds to the Festivities

Delhi, 15 September 2024 – The Lalbagh Ka Raja Trust in Delhi, overseen by Mr. Rakesh Bindal, the chairman of the trust, along with other trustees, is hosting its grand 10-day Ganesh Pooja celebration at DDA Ground, near Sant Nirankari Samagam, Burari, Delhi, feeding over 10,000 devotees through a daily Bhandara. The event running from September 7 to September 16, has drawn lakhs of visitors, making it a major cultural and spiritual highlight in the city.

The Bhandara, which serves free meals, is a key part of the trust’s mission to give back to the community. Throughout the 10 days, volunteers have been tirelessly working to ensure that every devotee receives a nourishing meal. Even the paramilitary forces and security personnel are provided meals daily. This large-scale act of service reflects the trust’s dedication to fostering a sense of togetherness and devotion.

In addition to the religious activities, the mela surrounding the event offers a wide range of entertainment options, including paid food stalls, giant wheels, and various attractions for families and children. The combination of spiritual and festive elements has turned the Ganesh Pooja into a community celebration that blends devotion with enjoyment.

“We are proud to serve 10,000 people through our Bhandara and offer a space where families can enjoy the festivities as well. We aim to make sure no one leaves without experiencing both the blessings of Ganesh and the joy of the mela,” said Mr. Rakesh Bindal, Chairman of Lalbagh Ka Raja Trust, along with other trustees.

The event also features spiritual discourses and prayers, including Hanumant Katha and Ram Katha by renowned spiritual leaders Bageshwar Maharaj and Aniruddha Maharaj. The presence of celebrities and political figures has further elevated the significance of the event.

About Lalbagh ka Raja Trust

Lalbaghka Raja Trust, based in Delhi, is devoted to organizing religious festivals and serving the community through various charitable endeavors. Their annual Ganesh Pooja event is a unique blend of spiritual devotion and social welfare, aiming to create lasting connections with the community.