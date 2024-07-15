Max Factor Takes the Indian Beauty Market by Storm

Coty accelerates footprint in India with the launch of Max Factor, partnering with House of Beauty to provide unparalleled access to Max Factor’s global bestsellers

Mumbai, 15th July 2024: Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY) (PARIS: COTY) (“Coty” or the “Company”), one of the world’s largest beauty companies with a portfolio of iconic brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, skin and body care, is pleased to announce the launch of Max Factor in India. In partnership with specialty beauty retailer House of Beauty and featuring global superstar Priyanka Chopra Jonas as the brand’s Global Ambassador, Max Factor will be unveiling its complete range of global bestsellers in India for the very first time, marking another exciting milestone in this dynamic market.

Known as the original Hollywood makeup brand, Max Factor is celebrated for its rich heritage of innovation. Max Factor has led makeup artistry for over a century with the introduction of iconic cosmetic innovations such as the first ever makeup for film, the debut of concealer sticks, the first wand mascara, and the original lip pomade, now known as lip gloss. This legacy of setting benchmarks in makeup technology continues to define Max Factor’s contemporary offerings, influencing industry trends and captivating makeup artists and beauty enthusiasts worldwide.

“Max Factor is entering a new era of exciting growth in India,” announces Kristina Strunz, Managing Director, Coty Southeast Asia and India. “We are thrilled to bring our best-selling products to the Indian market, with Priyanka Chopra Jonas leading the charge as our global brand ambassador. With Max Factor’s commitment to inclusive, durable, and high-quality makeup, we are confident these products will become a staple in the beauty routines for our Indian customers. This launch signifies our long-term commitment to not only strengthening Max Factor’s global presence but also to providing exceptional beauty experiences to consumers worldwide.” “We’re thrilled to welcome Max Factor to the House of Beauty family of brands,” says Sanjali Giri, Chief Business Officer, House of Beauty. “Max Factor is bringing its ground breaking portfolio at powerhouse prices for the Indian market. We are committed to making the brand highly discoverable and accessible, reaching a wider audience of discerning makeup lovers across the country. This partnership stays true to our mission of bringing the world’s best beauty brands to our consumers. Together with Coty, we are confident Max Factor will achieve phenomenal growth and success in India.”

As part of its expansion, Max Factor is introducing its award-winning global bestsellers such as the Facefinity All Day Flawless Foundation with Climate Proof Protection; Masterpiece 2 in 1 Lash Wow Mascara with a twistable wand for customized lash looks; and the cult classic Colour Elixir Lipsticks. These products are already available on leading e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Myntra, Boddess, and Tata Cliq, and have made their debut in brick-and-mortar stores in the country through its partnership with the leading department store chain, Shoppers Stop. Additionally, the brand will be available at all key beauty retailers in the coming year, ensuring broader accessibility and reach.

The Global Bestseller Collection

Facefinity All Day Flawless Foundation: Offers a radiant, airbrushed finish with waterproof, heatproof and humidity-resistant features, ideal for the Indian climate. This foundation, complete with SPF20, also shields against blue light and pollution. Its lightweight and breathable vegan formula combines a primer, concealer and foundation for up to 30 hours of wear.

Masterpiece 2 in 1 Lash Wow Mascara: Features a twistable brush for customized lash volume and length. Its easy-to-use design ensures flake-free, clump-free and mess-free application, reaching the innermost lashes effortlessly. The formula is enriched with vitamin E, in a vegan, water resistant formula, suitable for sensitive eyes. Choose between two looks: lengthened for separation, or volumized for a lift – pick your wow effect!

Facefinity Compact Foundation: Delivers flawless coverage with the convenience of a powder. This vegan formula, infused with SPF 20, offers all-day hydration and a lightweight feel, perfect for touch-ups on the go. Experience the perfect balance of coverage and comfort with Facefinity Compact Foundation.

Colour Elixir Velvet Matte Lipstick: This full-colour kiss-proof lipstick range delivers intense colour and a satin- matte finish while keeping lips moisturised. Available in 9 shades, the formula is enriched with emollients, antioxidants, and Vitamin E.

About Max Factor:

One of the world’s pioneering cosmetics companies, Max Factor was founded at the beginning of the 20th century by the eponymous Polish-born cosmetician. Throughout Hollywood’s Golden Age, Max Factor was known for creating the signature looks of the era’s most famous icons such as Marylin Monroe, Ava Gardner, Jean Harlow and Marlene Dietrich. The make-up products and techniques Max Factor created for the movie industry and his Hollywood clients earned him an Oscar, but his guiding philosophy was that any woman could look incredible given the right tools and make-up artistry skills. From mascara to foundation, eye shadow to lipstick, Max Factor put the transformative tools for make-up artistry into the hands of every woman, enabling her to radiate beauty every day. Today, Max Factor continues to help people everywhere maximise their unique potential by putting its expertise into their hands. Creating easy-to-apply, inspiring products with good-for-you skincare ingredients, our core belief is that you should never settle for anything less than your best self.