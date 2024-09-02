Medhavi Skills University and RIICO Collaborate to Bridge Semiconductor Skill Gap

In a strategic move to address the growing talent crunch in India’s semiconductor industry, Medhavi Skills University (MSU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Rajasthan State Industrial Development & Investment Corporation Ltd (RIICO) on 28th August. This collaboration aims to implement specialized skill development training in the electronics sector as part of RIICO’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

The alliance with RIICO will focus on skilling India’s youth, particularly in semiconductor-specific industrial qualifications. Training programs will be conducted in top educational institutes across Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Udaipur, offering courses such as Semiconductor IC Design and Verification Professional, Semiconductor IC Design Associate, and Introduction to Semiconductors and Integrated Circuits (ICs). These courses are approved by NCVET and aligned with NSQF, ensuring quality and relevance.

With the rise in demand for semiconductors driven by technological advancements in sectors like automotive, consumer electronics, and telecommunications, the need for highly skilled professionals in semiconductor design and technology is more pressing than ever. India’s semiconductor industry will face a shortage of 300,000 skilled professionals by 2027, underscoring the urgent need for specialized training.

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) projects that global semiconductor sales will surpass $1 trillion by 2030, yet India’s contribution to the workforce remains limited due to the prevailing skills gap. The country has produced electronic components worth Rs 18,083.55 crore, reflecting India’s growing role in the global semiconductor ecosystem. However, industry experts note that while investments are in place, a lack of skilled professionals continues to be a barrier to India’s ambition of becoming a semiconductor powerhouse.

Addressing this demand, Medhavi Skills University is leading the charge with industry-aligned education, bridging the gap between academic learning and the evolving needs of the sector. MSU in partnership with Logicknots India Private Limited a fast-growing software company and also NSDC-IIT Guwahati Training Partner), aims to alleviate this gap by providing targeted training in semiconductor design and technology.

MSU’s curriculum, designed in collaboration with Logicknots, is industry-relevant and provides both theoretical knowledge and practical exposure, ensuring that students are equipped with the skills necessary for immediate employability. This strategic partnership with Logicknots will ensure smooth implementation of skill development projects with RIICO.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Kuldip Sarma, the Pro-Chancellor of MSU stated, “We are excited to join hands with RIICO in addressing one of the most critical challenges facing the semiconductor industry – the skills gap. Through this initiative, we are not only contributing to the growth of the electronics sector in India, but also supporting the broader Skill India Mission. We are preparing the Indian youth for a future-ready career and strengthening India’s position in the global semiconductor market.”

The partnership between MSU and RIICO is a significant step in fostering an industry-academia collaboration that will create a sustainable talent pipeline for the semiconductor sector.