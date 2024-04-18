Miss Demeanor: The Case of the Crooked Cat, now available from Histria Books

18th April 2024: Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of the paperback edition of Miss Demeanor: The Case of the Crooked Cat by Celia J. created by Ed N. White. Book 2 of Miss Demeanor series is published by Histria Kids, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding works for children that both educate and entertain.

Someone is nabbing the community cats and holding them for ransom. Only a week after her harrowing escape from the woman with the long blonde hair and her accomplice, the scary tattooed man, Celia is investigating another crime along with Detective Lieutenant Beth. She gains her first clue from the lovable old Sally McNally, a former NASA scientist with well-meaning but often confused moments.

Ed N. White, a writer of mysteries and a teller of tales. He turned his imagination to the world of middle-grade literature, creating a precocious teen girl detective, writing as Celia J. to protect her anonymity. A grandfather of five girls, he has been a keen observer of their progress as they made their mark in a challenging world. He now lives on the Suncoast of Florida near several famous authors.

Miss Demeanor: The Case of the Crooked Cat by Celia J. created by Ed N. White. 142 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-375-0, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. It is also available as a hardcover and an eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG).