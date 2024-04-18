18th April 2024: News18 Tamil Nadu has successfully concluded the ‘My Vote My Right’ campaign, aimed at empowering first-time voters to make informed decisions and exercise their democratic rights. The initiative began on 11th March 2024 and ended on 12th April 2024 encompassing 40 constituencies in Tamil Nadu.

News18 Tamil Nadu’s ‘My Vote My Right’ campaign aimed to educate 5 lakh people about the importance of voting and encourage them to take an oath that voting is their right. However, the initiatives surpassed expectations with a total of 5,30,440 oath documents collected from first-time voters in 40 constituencies. S. Karthigaichelvan, Editor of News18 Tamil Nadu, successfully handed over the collected oath documents to the Election Commission, symbolizing the commitment of first-time voters to participate in the democratic process.

The grand finale of News18 Tamil Nadu’s ‘My Vote My Right’ campaign was held on 12th April 2024. The event was graced by renowned guests including Satyabrata Sahoo, Chief Electoral Officer of Tamil Nadu, J. Radhakrishnan IAS, Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation, and Actor Vishal.

The success of News18 Tamil Nadu’s ‘My Vote My Right’ campaign underscores the dedication of the youth of Tamil Nadu to promoting democratic values.