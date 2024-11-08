Orion Innovation Unveils Smart Computer Lab to Empower Government School Students in Kochi

Chennai, India – November 07, 2024: Orion Innovation (“Orion”), a leading digital transformation and product development services firm, is dedicated to uplifting local communities in India through its OI Empower program. This impactful CSR initiative harnesses the power of technology education to empower underprivileged youth. Orion is excited to announce the launch of a smart computer lab in Kochi, directly benefiting students at the Government Higher Secondary School and Vocational Higher Secondary School (GHSS & VHSS) in Kalamassery.

OI Empower, Orion’s flagship CSR initiative, is committed to broadening access to quality education and advanced technology for underserved communities, fostering meaningful growth and development. Through a range of impactful projects, OI Empower strives to improve learning environments and equip students with the crucial skills needed to thrive in the digital age. In addition to launching a new computer lab, Orion employees and their families will volunteer at the school, providing expert coaching in key tech areas where our engineers excel, ensuring that students receive tailored guidance and support for success in the digital world.

During the Inauguration, Pradeep Menon, EVP, Digital Transformation Services Delivery, at Orion Innovation expressed his deep satisfaction and strong commitment to leading this initiative. He stated, “We are excited to mark this important milestone with the launch of a state-of-the-art computer lab for local students. The unwavering dedication and enthusiasm of our employees, along with their families who volunteered to teach STEM subjects on weekends, fills us with tremendous pride.

Through access to cutting-edge technology and resources, our goal is to enrich their education and equip students with essential skills for the future. This initiative is designed to prepare them for success in an increasingly digital world.”

The new smart computer lab, funded by Orion Innovation, includes 15 desktop computers and a smartboard to facilitate virtual interactions and immersive learning experiences. This modern setup represents a significant upgrade from the school’s previous arrangement of outdated and non-functional computers, ensuring students have access to a seamless learning environment.

At the launch, Narendra Kumar, Director – India, and Head of Higher Education, APAC at Orion Innovation stated, “The new Computer Lab, is a testament to our commitment to advancing education in the community. This cutting-edge facility will provide students with access to technology and specialized training programs, enhancing digital literacy and making a lasting impact on the education of children in underserved areas.” This cutting-edge facility will empower students with essential technology and specialized training programs, significantly boosting digital literacy and leaving a profound impact on the lives of children in underserved areas. We are dedicated to breaking down barriers to education, and by providing these vital resources, we aim to inspire and equip the next generation to reach their fullest potential and thrive in an increasingly digital world.”

A similar impactful project will be launched at the Government Higher Secondary School in Pulamanthole, Malappuram, on the following day, November 8th. This will be Orion’s fourth project under the OI Empower initiative.