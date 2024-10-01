Pacific D21 Mall Dwarka Hosts Dance Mania with Ms. India Bold & Beautiful

New Delhi, 1st October 2024: Pacific D21 Mall, Dwarka, recently hosted Pacific Dance Mania in association with Ms. India Bold & Beautiful, bringing together dance enthusiasts. The event featured participants showcasing various dance styles, such as classical, semi-classical, hip-hop, etc., that engaged the audience.

Under three categories, age group under 8, under 15, and above 15, the event witnessed impressive participation. The event announced 11 winners across all three categories who received trophies and gift vouchers. The event was not just about competition; it was a joyous gathering that included comedic acts, ensuring entertainment for everyone in attendance.

Abhishek Bansal, Executive Director of Pacific Group, said, “Pacific D21 Mall Dwarka is proud to have provided a platform for such diverse talent and looks forward to hosting more engaging events that celebrate talent and creativity for all ages. The event was a celebration of art, culture, and diverse age groups with talent knowing no bounds. Pacific Dance Mania was a memorable experience, and we will continue to organize such events in the future.”

The overwhelming success of the Pacific Dance Mania reflects Pacific D21 Mall’s commitment to encouraging talents, engagement, and artistic expression. Pacific has a legacy of organizing impactful events for its visitors and continues to encourage them through such events.