PVR Nest Celebrates Children’s Day with Special Screening for Kids from Delhi’s Youth Support Centres

New Delhi, November 14th, 2024: PVR NEST, the CSR wing of PVR INOX, is delighted to announce a special Children’s Day celebration aimed at enriching the lives of children from Delhi’s marginalised communities. Organized at the heritage PVR Plaza Cinema in Connaught Place, New Delhi, the event hosted 300 children, offering them a joyful cinematic experience, complemented by a special meal to enhance their outing.

Children from many non-profit organisations—Salaam Baalak Trust, Janpahal Shelters, Udayan Ghar, Udayan Shalini, SAFE Approach, Housing and land Rights Network and Sofia joined this year’s event. Business & Community Foundation BCF), in partnership with PVR NEST coordinated efforts with these shelter homes and NGOs, underscoring PVR NEST’s ongoing commitment to fostering inclusive community engagement and positive social impact. Through this initiative, PVR NEST seeks to provide an environment where children can come together, enjoy an entertaining film, and experience the magic of cinema in a supportive setting.