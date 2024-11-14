PVR Nest Celebrates Children’s Day with Special Screening for Kids from Delhi’s Youth Support Centres

New Delhi, November 14th, 2024: PVR NEST, the CSR wing of PVR INOX, is delighted to announce a special Children’s Day celebration aimed at enriching the lives of children from Delhi’s marginalised communities. Organized at the heritage PVR Plaza Cinema in Connaught Place, New Delhi, the event hosted 300 children, offering them a joyful cinematic experience, complemented by a special meal to enhance their outing.
Children from many non-profit organisations—Salaam Baalak Trust, Janpahal Shelters, Udayan Ghar, Udayan Shalini, SAFE Approach, Housing and land Rights Network and Sofia joined this year’s event. Business & Community Foundation BCF), in partnership with PVR NEST coordinated efforts with these shelter homes and NGOs, underscoring PVR NEST’s ongoing commitment to fostering inclusive community engagement and positive social impact. Through this initiative, PVR NEST seeks to provide an environment where children can come together, enjoy an entertaining film, and experience the magic of cinema in a supportive setting.
Ms. Deepa Menon, Senior Vice President, CSR, PVR INOX, shared, “At PVR NEST, we firmly believe that cinema is a powerful medium with the ability to inspire, educate, and bring people together. Through initiatives like our annual Children’s Day screening, we strive to provide children from underserved communities with not just entertainment, but edu-entertainment that fosters learning, joy, and imagination. This celebration is about more than just a film; it’s an opportunity to create moments of belonging and inclusivity for children who may otherwise have limited access to such experiences. By welcoming them into the world of cinema, we connect them to the rich cultural heritage of India and offer them a space to dream beyond their everyday circumstances. Our goal is to nurture their creativity, inspire their aspirations, and support their growth, reinforcing our commitment to the well-being and development of underprivileged youth.”
“At BCF, we believe that every child deserves experiences that inspire joy, learning, and a sense of belonging. This Children’s Day, in collaboration with PVR NEST, we’re thrilled to bring the transformative power of cinema to children from shelter homes across Delhi. Cinema offers an immersive world where children can dream, connect, and find encouragement beyond their daily lives. We are proud to be part of this initiative that brings communities together and supports a brighter, more inclusive future for every child” said Dr. Amita Joseph, Business & Community Foundation India (BCF).