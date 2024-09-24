Quess Corp Subsidiary Allsec Technologies Ltd. rebrands itself to Alldigi Tech Ltd

Mumbai, 24th Sep 2024: Allsec Technologies Limited, a subsidiary of Quess Corp and one of the leading HRMS players in the APAC region, today announced a significant milestone in its journey as it rebrands itself to Alldigi Tech Ltd – emphasizing the company’s commitment to infusing AI services and aligning with the evolving needs of its global clients.

Alldigi Tech has established itself as a leader in the Customer Experience Management & Employee Experience Management spaces over the past two decades. Backed by Quess Corp and Fairfax Holdings, the company provides comprehensive payroll and HR management solutions globally, serving 400 clients including Fortune 100 companies, across 42 countries. Alldigi Tech takes pride in its unmatched service delivery, boasting a 99.8% accuracy rate and the highest customer Net Promoter Score (NPS) in the industry at 80%. The company’s suite of services includes end-to-end digital HR solutions, payroll processing and payroll related compliance services, all designed to meet the diverse needs of its clientele.

Commenting on Alldigi Tech’s role in realizing Quess Corp’s forward-looking strategy, CEO – Quess GTS Mr. Gurmeet Chahal, stated, “As Alldigi Tech embarks on this new chapter, it remains steadfast in its commitment to quality, technology, and people. The company is poised to continue delivering exceptional services while expanding its global footprint and enhancing its technological capabilities. This rebranding reflects our vision of integrating AI and tech with human expertise to create a more efficient and responsive service model. As part of Quess Corp’s ongoing demerger into three distinct entities, Alldigi Tech will eventually operate under Digitide Solutions Ltd, which focuses on providing a comprehensive suite of solutions, including BPaSS; Technology Services; CLM; EXM & Insuretech, targeting to achieve a revenue milestone of $1 billion, which denotes a significant increase from its current revenues of just over $350 million.” Commenting on the rebranding, Mr. Naozer Dalal, CEO of Alldigi Tech, said, “The rebranding to Alldigi signifies a renewed focus on digital transformation and innovation in service delivery whilst retaining its ethos of customer centricity & integrity. The new brand name embodies our dedication to providing cutting-edge digital solutions that enhance operational efficiency and improve user experience. We aim to leverage advanced technologies, including AI and automation, to offer seamless and responsive services to our clients.”

This rebranding marks a significant milestone for Allsec Technologies as it evolves into Alldigi Tech, ready to meet the challenges of a dynamic market while continuing to provide exceptional value to its clients.