Rajeev Prasanna’s Between the Lines An Ode to Life

Renowned flautist Rajeev Prasanna delivers a profound instrumental masterpiece, “Between the Lines.” This evocative composition explores the quiet sacrifices and unspoken emotions that define the journey of life, where dreams and responsibilities often stand at odds.

“Between the Lines” is an instrumental piece that tells a deeply emotional story through its captivating melodies. The song portrays the journey of a man who grows from a dream-filled child into a resilient provider, navigating the delicate balance between personal ambitions and societal expectations. With every note, the piece conveys the strength, love, and quiet sacrifices that underpin the human experience.

Collaborating with a team of exceptional artists, Rajeev Prasanna brings this emotional narrative to life.

The song features:

• Featuring Artists: Nalin Vinayak, Abhishek Dasgupta, Yadhunandan Nagaraj, Chinmay Harshe

• Songwriter: Rajeev Prasanna

• Music Producer: Nalin Vinayak

• Mix: Chinmay Harshe

Through its rich, layered composition, “Between the Lines” celebrates the resilience of the human spirit and the beauty of selflessness, offering listeners a deeply moving auditory experience.