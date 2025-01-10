Proxgy Launches AC and Smart Helmet Conversion Devices

10th January 2025: Gurugram-based IoT startup Proxgy, founded by Pulkit Ahuja, has unveiled two innovative wearable devices, the Hat+ Band and the ProHat Band, aimed at transforming workplace safety and productivity for industrial workers. Designed to combat extreme conditions like India’s scorching 40°C+ temperatures, these smart wearables promise to enhance comfort, boost efficiency, and reduce risks in high-stress work environments.

Industrial workers globally face a multitude of challenges, including extreme heat, safety risks, and a lack of connectivity in remote operations. The International Labour Organization estimates that over 2.3 million workers globally succumb to work-related accidents or diseases each year, many of which stem from unsafe working environments. Additionally, industries such as construction, mining, and manufacturing—which collectively employ over 250 million workers worldwide—report a significant loss in productivity due to heat stress and inadequate communication tools.

About the products

The Hat+ Band is designed to combat the persistent issue of heat-related stress. By retrofitting standard helmets with air-conditioning functionality, it provides relief for workers in high-temperature environments, such as mines, construction sites, and factories. This lightweight, battery-operated device offers uninterrupted cooling for 8–10 hours, ensuring workers remain comfortable and productive throughout their shifts. Heat stress, a leading cause of fatigue and accidents in these sectors, can reduce productivity by up to 15%, according to studies by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH).

The ProHat Band, on the other hand, transforms ordinary helmets into smart devices by integrating cutting-edge technology. With features such as 4G connectivity, BLE communication, AI-powered edge processing, and real-time video conferencing, this product addresses the growing need for efficient communication and hazard detection in industrial operations. In sectors like oil and gas, security, and manufacturing, connectivity is often a matter of life and death, where delays in communication can lead to catastrophic outcomes. The ProHat Band ensures that workers and supervisors stay connected, enabling faster decision-making and improved safety.

Founder’s Quote

Pulkit Ahuja, Proxgy’s Founder and CEO, explained the motivation behind these products: “A few months ago, during market surveys for our SmartHat safety helmets, we engaged directly with workers to understand their challenges. They expressed concerns about the prohibitive costs of AC helmets and the reluctance of employers to invest in such solutions. The Hat+ and ProHat Bands are designed to overcome these barriers—affordable, adaptable, and effective in addressing real-world problems.”

Context

In India alone, over 40 million workers are employed in industries that demand personal protective equipment (PPE), yet studies reveal that only a fraction have access to advanced safety tools like AC or smart helmets. Proxgy’s innovations aim to bridge this gap by offering accessible solutions priced under INR 9,990, significantly lower than traditional alternatives.

Celebrity Investor Says

Investor Ajinkya Rahane commended the initiative, stating, “I am really impressed with the discipline and speed of execution of the entire team, where they are solving actual problems for a mass audience.”

Mission

From a technology and IoT perspective, the ProHat Band leverages AI for edge computing, a critical advancement in enabling real-time decision-making in environments with limited connectivity. The device also aligns with global trends in wearable IoT, a market projected to grow to $60 billion by 2030, as industries increasingly adopt connected solutions for workforce safety and efficiency.

Proxgy’s efforts align with a broader mission to use innovation for social impact, focusing on blue-collar industries often overlooked by tech advancements. These new products complement Proxgy’s portfolio of wearable Industrial IoT devices, which have already gained traction in sectors like policing, inspections, oil and gas, and construction.

Both the Hat+ Band and ProHat Band are now available for pre-order, with shipments beginning next month. Proxgy invites businesses, safety officers, and industry leaders to explore these solutions and redefine workforce safety and operational efficiency in their sectors.

