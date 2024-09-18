18th September 2024: Revaa, a leading brand in D2C feminine hygiene and menstrual health, is thrilled to launch the ‘Her Day, Her Way’ Campaign in celebration of Daughters’ Day on September 22. Running from September 15 to September 30, 2024, the campaign aims to dispel the stigma associated with menstruation by encouraging fathers to actively support their daughters’ menstrual health, promoting a fair and inclusive approach to period care within families, and fostering a supportive environment for young women’s health and well-being.

The primary objective of the campaign is to empower daughters by encouraging open conversations about menstrual hygiene and the challenges they face. The campaign will feature a series of engaging videos of fathers where they will share their views on periods and discuss their involvement in their daughters’ menstrual journey. Each video will highlight fun, interactive moments, including light-hearted activities that foster open dialogue and reflect a cool, carefree bond between fathers and daughters. Participants can join the movement by posting their videos on Instagram, tagging @revaaforu, and using #herdayherway and #periodpositive. The competition runs from noon on September 15 until 6 pm on September 30, with two winners announced on October 1, each receiving Revaa’s First Period Kit.

“The aim of the ‘Her Day, Her Way’ campaign is not only to celebrate our daughters but also to break the silence surrounding menstruation. By encouraging honest conversations and involving fathers, we hope to empower young women to take control of their health and well-being. We want menstrual hygiene to be seen as positive and empowering, while at the same time nurturing good relationships between fathers and daughters”, said Mahipal Singh Founder and CEO of Revaa.

Revaa’s dedication extends beyond product innovation; it involves bringing about a significant change in the way society perceives and discusses menstruation. The “Her Day, Her Way” campaign emphasizes the fundamental values of Revaa, which include empowerment, inclusivity, and breaking taboos. To complement the campaign, Revaa is offering a 15% discount sitewide during the campaign period, providing an opportunity for participants to explore the brand’s range of products.