Sabah Tourism Board Partners with BlinkBrand Solutions to Explore India’s Outbound Potential

30 September 2024, India: In a strategic move to capture the rapidly growing Indian outbound travel market, Sabah Tourism Board partners with BlinkBrand Solutions to capture the outbound potential of India.
The partnership aims to position Sabah, Malaysia’s hidden gem, as an ideal destination for Indian travellers seeking pristine beaches, exotic wildlife, and diverse cultural experiences offering exotic beach getaways.
Situated in the heart of Malaysian Borneo, Sabah offers an idyllic combination of sun, sand, and sea, alongside a wealth of additional attractions. Renowned for its pristine beaches, spectacular marine life, iconic landmarks such as Mount Kinabalu, and rich biodiversity within its rainforests, the destination is a haven for nature lovers, adventure seekers, wildlife explorers, and cultural enthusiasts alike.
Sabah benefits from excellent connectivity to major Indian markets, providing convenient flight options to Kota Kinabalu via Kuala Lumpur through several reputable airlines such as Malaysia Airlines, AirAsia, and Batik Air. Consequently, Sabah presents itself as an attractive short-haul destination for Indian travelers.
Julinus Jeffery Jimit, CEO of Sabah Tourism Board, expressed his enthusiasm for the new partnership: “India is one of the most dynamic outbound travel markets in the world, and we are excited to tap into its potential with BlinkBrand Solutions. Sabah offers a truly unique ‘mountain high to ocean deep’ experience, from the majestic heights of Mount Kinabalu at 4,095 meters, a UNESCO Global Geopark rich in biodiversity, to Sipadan, one of the world’s top dive destinations with unparalleled marine life. In between, visitors can explore pristine beaches, vibrant rainforests, exotic wildlife, rich cultural heritage, and community-driven conservation tourism. This partnership opens up new opportunities to enhance Sabah’s presence in India and invite more visitors to discover the wonders of our beautiful destination.”
Noel Saxena, CEO of BlinkBrand Solutions, also shared his excitement about the partnership: “We are privileged to partner with Sabah for the Indian market and to facilitate greater accessibility to this remarkable destination for Indian travelers. With the rising trend of experiential travel among Indian tourists seeking unique and unexplored destinations, we firmly believe Sabah encompasses an array of attractions including fascinating wildlife, beaches, indigenous culture, and warm welcoming people. We look forward to forging strong ties between Sabah and Indian Travel Fraternity, especially from focus cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai – with plans to extend outreach across India”