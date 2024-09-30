Sabah Tourism Board Partners with BlinkBrand Solutions to Explore India’s Outbound Potential

30 September 2024, India: In a strategic move to capture the rapidly growing Indian outbound travel market, Sabah Tourism Board partners with BlinkBrand Solutions to capture the outbound potential of India.

The partnership aims to position Sabah, Malaysia’s hidden gem, as an ideal destination for Indian travellers seeking pristine beaches, exotic wildlife, and diverse cultural experiences offering exotic beach getaways.

Situated in the heart of Malaysian Borneo, Sabah offers an idyllic combination of sun, sand, and sea, alongside a wealth of additional attractions. Renowned for its pristine beaches, spectacular marine life, iconic landmarks such as Mount Kinabalu, and rich biodiversity within its rainforests, the destination is a haven for nature lovers, adventure seekers, wildlife explorers, and cultural enthusiasts alike.

Sabah benefits from excellent connectivity to major Indian markets, providing convenient flight options to Kota Kinabalu via Kuala Lumpur through several reputable airlines such as Malaysia Airlines, AirAsia, and Batik Air. Consequently, Sabah presents itself as an attractive short-haul destination for Indian travelers.