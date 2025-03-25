25th March 2025, India – Indian health-tech startup Sunfox has caught the attention of global leaders, earning praise from Global leader, one of the world’s most influential philanthropists at ICMR HQ. Recognizing Sunfox’s pioneering work in transforming healthcare accessibility, Gates shared a story on his social media handles to praise the efforts of Indian startups to use technology to address critical health challenges.

Global Leader, known for his contributions to global health initiatives, wrote on his social media handles sharing a picture with Spandan Founder: ” At Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), I saw how India’s homegrown innovations are saving lives. Fetal monitoring systems are helping mothers and newborns, real-time TB detection is catching cases sooner, and streamlined delivery systems are bringing medicine to remote communities faster. These breakthroughs aren’t just changing health outcomes in India—they have the power to change the world. “

Spandan ECG, a breakthrough innovation by med-tech startup Sunfox, is leveraging AI for real-time heart diagnostics, and data-driven platform to detect heart abnormalities for underserved communities. By integrating cutting-edge innovations with practical healthcare delivery models, Spandan ECG is redefining public health.

Rajat Jain, founder of Sunfox Technologies, expressed his enthusiasm, stating: “This recognition validates our mission to save the next million people from preventable heart attacks and heart diseases. We built Spandan for homes and clinics for impact, accessibility, and ensuring that quality medical devices reach those who need it the most.”

The startup has been showcased by leading institution Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to esteemed leaders alongside like Dr. Ajay K. Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, Dr. Rajiv Bahl, Director General of ICMR, and Trevor Mundel, President of Global Health at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation among others.

ICMR also posted a picture with the Spandan founder with Hon’ble PSA to PM about the innovations which are showcased. With the series of praises, Spandan is poised to scale its operations beyond India, setting the stage for global healthcare transformation.

As the world takes notice of Spandan’s groundbreaking work, its journey is only beginning. With continued support from government leaders, global organizations, and as visionary philanthropists Global leader shared, Spandan has the potential to redefine the future of healthcare for millions