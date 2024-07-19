Bengaluru, 19 July 2024: Bringing delight to customers ahead of festive season, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL), the two-wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, announces the launch of the Suzuki Access 125 and the Suzuki Burgman Street in Special Festive Colours.

The new dual-tone colour combination of Metallic Sonoma Red / Pearl Mirage White for Suzuki’s flagship scooter Access 125 and the new Metallic Matte Black No.2 colour for Suzuki Burgman Street in addition to the existing colour range are set to enhance the festive spirit of customers with its elegant and eye-catching look.

Speaking on the latest offerings, Mr. Kenichi Umeda – Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The festive season is a special time for our customers, and we wanted to make it even more memorable by introducing special festive colours in our scooters. The Access 125 and Burgman Street have been appreciated by our customers for their performance, comfort, and style. We believe that our customers will find these new colours attractive and will add joy to their riding experience.”

SUZUKI ACCESS 125

The special festive colour of Suzuki Access 125 boasts a stylish dual-tone combination of Metallic Sonoma Red / Pearl Mirage White.

It is powered by an all-Aluminium 4 stroke, single cylinder 124cc BSVI OBD2 compliant engine. This advanced engine with Suzuki Eco Performance (SEP) technology offers smooth power delivery, enhanced fuel efficiency, and reduced emissions without compromising on performance. With 8.7 PS @ 6,750rpm and 10Nm @ 5,500rpm, riders can enjoy a robust and efficient ride.

The Suzuki Access 125 is equipped with a Bluetooth-enabled multi-function digital console with Suzuki Ride Connect, compatible with both iOS and Android offering information like turn-by-turn navigation, ETA updates, call, SMS, and WhatsApp alerts, and even displays the last parked location. This ensures riders stay connected and informed on the go.

The flagship scooter also features an integrated engine start and stop switch with the Suzuki Easy Start System. Safety and convenience are further enhanced with smart & stylish LED Position light, a super bright LED headlamp, a premium chrome external fuel lid with anti-theft locking, and a side stand interlock switch.

Its large under-seat storage capacity of 21.8 Liters can accommodate a full-face helmet and other essentials, making it highly practical for daily use. Additionally, it includes a convenient front pocket with a USB socket for mobile charging.

Other notable features include a larger 12-inch front tyre for superior performance on rough & uneven roads, a front disc brake with a Combined Brake System for better control, and a telescopic suspension for a smoother ride. The sophisticated design is complemented by chrome plating on the muffler and headlamp cover.

SUZUKI BURGMAN STREET

The special Metallic Matte Black No.2 festive colour of Suzuki Burgman Street flaunts a cutting-edge luxury design following Suzuki European style providing the scooter a premium look.

At the heart of Suzuki Burgman Street is an all-aluminium 4 stroke, single cylinder 124cc BSVI OBD2 compliant engine delivering 8.7 PS @ 6,500rpm, 10Nm @ 5,500rpm. Its Suzuki Eco Performance (SEP) technology and advanced fuel injection technology boast top-class power, performance, and low fuel consumption.

Combining big scooter design with advanced features, the Suzuki Burgman Street is equipped with an extremely bright LED headlight, position lamp & tail lamp, upwardly design muffler, and a body-mounted windscreen – the first in India to come standard with this feature. Like Access 125, it has a Bluetooth enabled multi-function digital instrument cluster, with Suzuki Ride Connect.

For a superior riding experience, the Burgman Street includes a flexible foot position, long & premium dual-tone seat and telescopic suspension set-up for the front fork. It also includes a large 12-inch front wheel and a front disc brake with Combined Brake System providing superior performance and control on rough or uneven surfaces. The New Dual Convenient Utility Hooks and large 21.5L under-seat storage provide ample space for luggage and helmets. Additional conveniences include a Front Glove Box with USB Socket, a front pocket, and a One Push Central Locking & Unique safety shutter, making every ride smooth and enjoyable.