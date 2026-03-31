SwiftBuild.ai co-founder John Mirkin explains generative AI in legal practice in Federal Bar Association webinar

Webinar available via MyLawCLE

TAMPA, Fla. – Generative AI is transforming legal workflows, but it comes with new risks. John Mirkin, Florida attorney and co-founder of Swiftbuild.ai, explored these issues in a recent Federal Bar Association webinar, available through MyLawCLE.

Mirkin, who combines legal expertise with hands-on AI deployment for government permitting and compliance, provides unique insights because his company’s AI product directly interfaces with legal processes and regulatory review. He shared practical guidance for law firms and businesses navigating AI’s growing role in legal practice. His insights focused on the growing prevalence of AI “hallucinations,” where AI confidently produces plausible but inaccurate case citations or factual statements.

Key takeaways for legal and business professionals:

Why AI Hallucinations Happen

AI predicts likely text, not truth, so citations and legal references can be entirely fabricated or subtly misleading.

Even real cases can be misquoted, creating risks that may survive casual review.

How to Use AI Responsibly in Legal Practice

Avoid general-purpose AI for case law research; use verified, database-integrated tools.

Manually verify every citation before filing.

In drafting, instruct AI not to include citations; review output like supervising a junior attorney.

Where AI Adds Value Safely

Document review and due diligence. Contract analysis and first-draft generation for letters and memos. Deposition prep, regulatory summaries and client-friendly translations of complex documents.



Mirkin’s session provides actionable strategies for law firms and businesses seeking to leverage AI efficiently while avoiding costly errors in legal work.