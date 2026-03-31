Therapy LED Ceiling Wellness Shower: A refined wellness experience, designed into your everyday routine

Somany Ceramics, a pioneer in ceramic solution have for long, understood that modern bathrooms are spaces where people pause & reset in order to function and begin again. The French Collection shows this shift in thinking, where design alongside comfort & everyday wellness come together with clarity and intent. The Therapy LED Ceiling Wellness Shower carries that idea forward with a focus on experience that feels both intuitive and immersive.

Thoughtfully integrated into the ceiling, the shower maintains the visual continuity of the space. Its presence carries a quiet grandeur, elevating the space without disrupting its visual flow. What truly defines it is its design and the way it performs the moment you step in. With its expansive 590 × 480 mm form, it envelops you in perfectly balanced water flow, delivering a truly indulgent, full-coverage shower experience.

The shower is thoughtfully designed around three distinct water modes, each crafted to upscale the overall experience. The rain mode delivers a soft albeit steady flow that mirrors natural rainfall and brings a sense of calm to the body. The shower curtain mode creates a more enveloping experience – one where water flows in a controlled cascade and surrounds the user in a continuous as well as comforting stream. The whirl jets mode introduces a more focused & energising flow – all with defined streams that help stimulate the body and relieve fatigue. Together, these modes let you transition effortlessly between deep relaxation & revitalising refreshment.

An integral part of the experience is the LED mood lighting, subtly adding another layer of control to the space. The lighting is designed to work in harmony with the water – thereby allowing users to create an ambience that aligns with their mood. From creating a calm, soothing ambience to an energised setting, the lighting subtly enhances the experience, making it more immersive.

The finish of the Therapy shower showcases the same level of thought. Available in Chrome and Rose Gold PVD, it brings a sense of finesse to the space, also ensuring durability along the way. The finishes integrate seamlessly into both minimal and more expressive bathroom designs – thus maintaining a consistent visual language.

The Therapy LED Ceiling Wellness Shower brings together design alongside functionality & sensory comfort – all in a way that feels effortless. It brings a simple idea to life: the ability to choose how you want your shower to feel and transforms it into a thoughtfully refined experience. Over time, it becomes a part of your daily rhythm, where a few moments under the shower recalibrate your pace, restoring balance that lingers long after you step away.